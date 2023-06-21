Your iPhone can explain the warning lights on your dash with iOS 17
Visual Lookup, upgraded.
When Apple announced the iOS 17 software update for your iPhone at WWDC, it didn't have a lot of time to do it. Everything was condensed to make space for the Vision Pro headset announcement, which means we're still learning about what the iOS 17 update has to offer.
With developers now able to download and test the iOS 17 beta, some are sharing details about what they're finding while using it. And one new feature could be a real boon for people who need to know what that symbol in their car means.
Car buttons and error symbols are notoriously difficult to figure out at times, but no more. Thanks to the power of Visual Lookup, iOS 17 has the answers.
Apple car symbols
Visual Lookup is a feature that lets people point their iPhone's camera at various things and then have it identify whatever it's looking at. Now, one Reddit user notes that this feature will extend to in-car symbols when iOS 17 ships this fall.
In the example provided, an iPhone was able to identify the hazard warning button on the Reddit user's car, while it also picked up the windscreen demisting and ventilation buttons as well.
This could of course come in handy the next time your car's dashboard shows a new warning light — saving you the time and effort of trying to find the car's manual that you haven't seen in years.
Apple's iOS 17 is of course now in the hands of developers, but it won't ship to the public until this fall — likely in or around the first couple of weeks of September.
September is also when we expect Apple to announce its best iPhones yet, the iPhone 15 lineup. Updated Apple Watches are also likely to be shown off at the same time, too.
