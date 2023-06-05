WWDC 2023 LIVE: Every Apple VR, iOS and macOS announcement as they happen

Refresh

First hands-on images of Apple VR are in!* Looks like Apple Music star Elton John is first to walk down the yellow brick road in VR! (Image credit: Apple) *only kidding folks, this is an old photo in case you were in any doubt. Snazzy threads as ever though, Elton

Apple VR to take center stage There hasn't been a more long-rumored, nor often-leaked device in Apple's entire history than Apple VR — save for the car-crash development that the Apple Car has been... But unlike the Apple Car, Apple VR is almost certainly a #RealThing and is likely to be the crown jewel in today's WWDC 2023 keynote. Apple VR headset: Everything you need to know about Apple Reality Pro (Image credit: Antonio De Rosa / ADR Studio Design) So what can we expect about Reality Pro — if that's what it's truly set to be called? Here's a run down of the key (rumored!) specs so far: - microLED panels (1.41-inch diagonally)

- 4K pixels per eye

- 5000-plus nits of brightness

-Built-in cooling

- Augmented reality and virtual reality modes

- Digital crown for jumping between VR and AR modes

- xrOS operating system with ports of iPhone and iPad apps, including FaceTime

- Front-facing screen for mirroring wearer's eyes

- Chipset comparable to M2 MacBook silicon

- Potential $3,000 price tag. Take all these with a pinch of salt until any official reveal, but rest-assured — it's going to be a high-end, expensive device.

BREAKING NEWS: Apple store down ahead of WWDC 2023

The App Store is down! As is customary when Apple is about to make big announcements, it has taken its App Store retail website down for maintenance. That gives it time to make the place look all nice and fresh when the new gear arrives. But this is a very early pull of the plug by Apple this year, hours away from the expected kick off of WWDC 2023, which suggests much bigger changes to the store than you'd usually see. Almost as if a whole new product category was being introduced, right? *cough*VR*cough*... (Image credit: Apple)

It's all about the devs It's right there in the name — 'WWDC' stands for Worldwide Developer Conference, and while we're excited to find out more about new features coming to iPhone, iPad, iOS and macOS, and the potential for new hardware, the event is really about empowering the coders and designers working on software for all those devices. And not just this generation of coders! Tim Cook has been tweeting ahead of the big event about meeting students from across the globe working on accessibility projects: As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come! pic.twitter.com/LpOTFmPmvPJune 5, 2023 See more

There has been lots of speculation as to what we're going to get from this year's event. Held again at Apple Park, the company's sprawling Cupertino campus, we're hearing Tim Cook and co. will present a mammoth two hour+ presentation, expected to be the companies longest-ever keynote showcase. And with so much to see, that's no surprise. Here's a handy pre-show guess-list from @TechcOfficial9 over on Twitter, which pretty much sums up everything we're likely to find out about today. (Image credit: @TechcOfficial9)