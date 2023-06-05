Live
WWDC 2023 LIVE: Every Apple VR, iOS and macOS announcement as they happen
The biggest event in the Apple tech calendar is here. Follow us for all the most important WWDC 2023 news, LIVE!
WWDC 2023 is the biggest event in the annual Apple calendar, and it’s finally here. After months of speculation, Apple will today be lifting the lid off its latest and greatest software for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV. And most excitingly of all, we're hoping to see the introduction of Apple VR hardware and applications for the first time, too.
It’s set to be an epic show — rumors are pointing to it running for over two and a half hours, making it the longest Apple keynote in history — and we’ll have all the breaking news and analysis you could possibly want right here in our up-to-the-second WWDC 2023 live news blog. So grab the popcorn and settle in — it's going to be a biggie...
WWDC 2023: The story so far
First hands-on images of Apple VR are in!*
Looks like Apple Music star Elton John is first to walk down the yellow brick road in VR!
*only kidding folks, this is an old photo in case you were in any doubt. Snazzy threads as ever though, Elton
Apple VR to take center stage
There hasn't been a more long-rumored, nor often-leaked device in Apple's entire history than Apple VR — save for the car-crash development that the Apple Car has been...
But unlike the Apple Car, Apple VR is almost certainly a #RealThing and is likely to be the crown jewel in today's WWDC 2023 keynote.
So what can we expect about Reality Pro — if that's what it's truly set to be called? Here's a run down of the key (rumored!) specs so far:
- microLED panels (1.41-inch diagonally)
- 4K pixels per eye
- 5000-plus nits of brightness
-Built-in cooling
- Augmented reality and virtual reality modes
- Digital crown for jumping between VR and AR modes
- xrOS operating system with ports of iPhone and iPad apps, including FaceTime
- Front-facing screen for mirroring wearer's eyes
- Chipset comparable to M2 MacBook silicon
- Potential $3,000 price tag.
Take all these with a pinch of salt until any official reveal, but rest-assured — it's going to be a high-end, expensive device.
BREAKING NEWS: Apple store down ahead of WWDC 2023
The App Store is down!
As is customary when Apple is about to make big announcements, it has taken its App Store retail website down for maintenance. That gives it time to make the place look all nice and fresh when the new gear arrives.
But this is a very early pull of the plug by Apple this year, hours away from the expected kick off of WWDC 2023, which suggests much bigger changes to the store than you'd usually see.
Almost as if a whole new product category was being introduced, right? *cough*VR*cough*...
It's all about the devs
It's right there in the name — 'WWDC' stands for Worldwide Developer Conference, and while we're excited to find out more about new features coming to iPhone, iPad, iOS and macOS, and the potential for new hardware, the event is really about empowering the coders and designers working on software for all those devices.
And not just this generation of coders! Tim Cook has been tweeting ahead of the big event about meeting students from across the globe working on accessibility projects:
As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come! pic.twitter.com/LpOTFmPmvPJune 5, 2023
So to break that down (and offer you some expert iMore analysis, naturally...) that's updates to all the following:
- Apple VR and the Reality Pro headset
- iOS 17
- macOS 14
- iPadOS 17
- watchOS 10
... and more!
There has been lots of speculation as to what we're going to get from this year's event. Held again at Apple Park, the company's sprawling Cupertino campus, we're hearing Tim Cook and co. will present a mammoth two hour+ presentation, expected to be the companies longest-ever keynote showcase.
And with so much to see, that's no surprise. Here's a handy pre-show guess-list from @TechcOfficial9 over on Twitter, which pretty much sums up everything we're likely to find out about today.
Aaaaaaand... we're off! Gerald Lynch, iMore Editor-in-Chief in the hot seat for this year's WWDC 2023 liveblog. We've been gearing up for months here at iMore for this special event, capturing every rumor we could find on the latest software and hardware releases expected from Apple at the show.
The excitement is brewing, so get involved over at the iMore Forums. We’ve got a fantastic community of Apple fans discussing all-things Cupertino over there everyday. Now’s the perfect time to sign up. And if you want to drop me a fun liveblog tip, hit me up over at @geegeemidnight on Twitter.
