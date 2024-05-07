Apple announces new iPad Air 2024 in 11- and 13-inch sizes

Apple has officially announced its brand new iPad Air for 2024 at its May 7 'Let Loose' event. The new tablet comes in two sizes for the very first time with an 11-inch model joined by an all-new 13-inch model. Both models feature Liquid Retina displays and come in four colors; purple, blue, starlight, and space gray.

In terms of processing, Apple has updated the iPad Air to remove the M1 chip and add the newer M2. The result? The new iPad Air is around 50% faster than the previous generation and up to 3x faster than the older model with an A14 Bionic chip inside. Gamers can expect huge improvements in GPU performance, making the new tablet a much better gaming device.

Apple says that the updated tablet of course supports the Apple Pencil as well as the Magic Keyboard, while users can also take advantage of a front-facing camera in landscape mode for improved video calling capabilities.

In terms of storage,e the new iPad Air comes with 128GB as the base model while a 1TB option is available at the very top of the lineup. Pricing is the same, with Apple's 11-inch model starting from $599. Those buying the bigger 13-inch model will see a price that starts at $799, however.

Those who want to buy a new iPad Air will be able to place an order today with tablets shipping to buyers next week.

Notably, Apple made a big deal about AI during the event, pointing out how much quicker that M2 chip is when compared to previous models. With Apple AI thought to be a key feature of future Apple hardware and software, that might hint at a big change coming to iPadOS 18.

Now replaced — The iPad Air 5

Apple's excellent iPad Air 5 was unveiled in March 2022, featuring the M1 chip and 5G. It built on the design language refresh brought to the model in 2020, but the surprise inclusion of the very powerful M1 chip made it a very attractive iPad in the lineup. For a long time, it's been the thinnest and lightest iPad in the lineup.

