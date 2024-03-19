New iPad Air 6 begins shipping from China in two sizes — 'Everything is ready' for hotly-anticipated tablet upgrade

Apple’s imminent iPad Air 6 has reportedly started shipping overseas ahead of a launch that could take place very soon.

According to Weibo’s Instant Digital “Some domestic manufacturers are shipping iPad Air 2024 shells in two sizes to overseas customers.” Previously a reliable source of information, Instant Digital is likely referring to the shipping of freshly baked iPads from manufacturing partners in China to retail outlets including Apple. “Everything is ready,” according to the post, likely indicating the product is all but set for launch.

The most noteworthy aspect of the leak, aside from the time frame, is the reiteration of two different sizes of iPad Air. We’ve previously heard a lot about a 12.9-inch iPad, however, as recently as Monday insider ShrimpApplePro reported of the new iPad Air, “According to my source, only one size has been seen, which is 10.9 inches. So there likely won't be a bigger size available.” ShrimpApplePro appears to be the only outlier reporting that there won’t be a second size, unlike Instant Digital's recent report.

iPad Air 6 is close at hand

It seems the iPad Air 6 is only days away from launch. Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple’s OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air could launch on March 26, a timeline that stacks up with this latest shipping rumor. Apple’s new iPad Air is expected to feature the M2 Apple silicon chip from its current best iPad, the iPad Pro. According to ShrimpApplePro and other reports, the iPad Air won’t get a significant redesign beyond a new landscape front-facing camera. Otherwise, expect the same design language as the current generation model with some brighter colors.

Apple recently unveiled its new M3 MacBook Air by way of a press release, and with no March Apple event in sight, we’d expect the iPad Air and iPad Pro to get the same treatment, with the next in-person Apple event likely to be WWDC 2024.

