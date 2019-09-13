Before the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were announced we strongly expected them to feature bilateral charging. But the announcement came and went with no feature in sight. Now, Apple watcher Sonny Dickson says that he's heard talk that the technology is still there. You just can't use it.

Competitors like Huawei and Samsung have been offering bilateral charging – the ability to wirelessly charge another device using your phone – for months. But recently we heard that Apple couldn't make it work to its standards, so ditched it. At least for now. But according to Dickson the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro already have the hardware installed.