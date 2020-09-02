New research from Omdia suggests that Apple's iPhone 11 was the most popular smartphone by far in the first half of 2020.

New research shows that the iPhone 11 shipped 37.7M units in the first half of the year, 26M units more than its closest competitor, the Galaxy A51, and nearly 10M units more than the iPhone XR last year, which was also the most popular phone.

The report notes:

Like iPhone XR last year, the cheapest of the 2019 iPhones ranked first in global shipments this year. Despite the impact of Covid-19 in the first half of this year and the movement restrictions imposed in various countries along with it, and production disruptions, iPhone 11 shipped 10.8 million more units than last year's No. 1, iPhone XR. A key driver for the success of iPhone 11 is the lower starting price. iPhone 11 launched $50 cheaper than the previous iPhone XR while adding significant hardware improvements, like a dual-lens camera. iPhone XR did not feature such upgrades.):

The research says Apple's iPhone SE, released in April, shipped some 8.7M units in the second quarter of 2020, which saw it land fifth on the list.