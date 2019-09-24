When Apple took the wraps off its new iPhones earlier this month it was quick to note the battery life improvements we should expect. It claimed iPhone 11 would last around an hour longer than iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro around four hours longer than iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max around five hours longer than iPhone XS Max. Now it seems the new phones are lasting longer than the competition, too.

The test involved launching and running multiple apps including Instagram, the Camera app, and some games to try and replicate a normal day of usage. Whether that's actually a real world test is up for debate, but the results do speak for themselves. Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max came out on top followed by the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

That result might surprise some given the batteries in play. Apple gave iPhone 11 Pro Max a 3969 mAH battery while the Huawei Mate 30 Pro packs an impressive 4500 mAh part. The combination of iOS and the optimizations of Apple's A13 chip is likely the reason iPhone 11 Pro Max won out.

We'd suggest checking the video out to get the full picture of how things went down, but if you're looking for the king of battery life, iPhone 11 Pro Max is where it's at.