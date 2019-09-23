The Space Gray iPhone 11 Pro is an excellent choice that works well with a range of cases. Understated, yet commanding, it's long been a popular selection for iPhone owners. You might even think of it as the "businessperson's iPhone." It's classic. It's elegant. It's the little black dress of phones. It goes with everything but doesn't distract from your style. If you're the kind of person that shies away from flashy fashion but want your iPhone to show off your power moves, the classic Space Gray will match your suit, and your workout wear perfectly.

New lineup, new color

It's the new color, and for a lot of us, that's all we need to know. It doesn't even matter whether we like the color or not. But don't worry. It's nothing wild. It's an understated shade of green, almost more like gray with a tinted green hue. If you want a little color in your life, but don't want to go down the iPhone 11 path of pastels, this green is easy on the eyes, while still being something worth showing off. If you like being the kid on the block with all the new toys, you'll want Midnight Green to show off your new look.

Pure and bright

Silver, like Space Gray, is a classic color. This year, the white backside gets a matte finish, and let me tell you, it looks like white satin gloves. If you ever thought white was dull, this beauty will change your mind. It's rich like vanilla ice-cream and clean looking like an Apple Store. It's an Apple design through-and-through. It's got a little bit more of a "wow factor" than the Space Gray. So, if you like to turn heads, but don't like to show off, Silver is more your speed. It balances the line between classic and eye-catching.

Sophistication

Gold is the flashiest color of this group with that gorgeous yellow glint, sparkling at you from afar. If you feel like a queen, this is a queen's iPhone. It's not wild, though. It's more akin to a thin gold necklace or a small pair of diamond earrings. Just enough flash to make people look, but not so much that your friends start questioning your choices. If you want to be noticed, but like to do so in a subtle way ("Oh, me? You noticed my gold iPhone? Why thank you."), the Gold iPhone hits the sweet spot without being over-the-top.