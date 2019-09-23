The iPhone 11 Pro Max, like the iPhone 11 Pro, features four colors, Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and new for this year, Midnight Green. Here's a look at each color and which one we like the best and why.
Iconic is a word to describe the Apple iPhone. Add the equally epitomic Space Gray hue, and you have a timeless beauty in your hands. Get the Space Gray iPhone 11 Pro if you expect traditional elegance done right.
Apple's newest iPhone color is a distinctive dark green variety that looks amazing and refined. Match it with a clear case and get ready for the looks. If you're the type of buyer who likes something fresh, this is the iPhone 11 Pro to get!
Nearly as iconic as Space Gray, Silver has been a popular iPhone color choice for many years. On the top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro series, the silver stands out and goes with anything. Wrap it with an unusual case when you want it to stand out.
The Gold iPhone 11 Pro is another elegant choice. This year's gold finish is slightly different than the one Apple has used on past handsets. As usual, it's a winner.
Go dark: our overall choice is a familiar one
No iPhone is inexpensive, but some are more pricey than others, of course. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, like the iPhone XS Max before it, is the most expensive Apple handset to date. Because of this, we're going with a tried-and-true hue as our favorite model: Space Gray. Yes, the all-new Midnight Green model is breathtakingly beautiful in its own right. Still, we're not sure whether the color will withstand the test of time style-wise like the more traditional Space Gray model.
The Space Gray iPhone 11 Pro is an excellent choice that works well with a range of cases. Understated, yet commanding, it's long been a popular selection for iPhone owners. You might even think of it as the "businessperson's iPhone."
It's classic. It's elegant. It's the little black dress of phones. It goes with everything but doesn't distract from your style. If you're the kind of person that shies away from flashy fashion but want your iPhone to show off your power moves, the classic Space Gray will match your suit, and your workout wear perfectly.
Space Gray iPhone 11 Pro Max
Space Gray is never the wrong choice. When you can't decide which color to buy, or simply like tradition, make this the handset you select.
New lineup, new color
It's the new color, and for a lot of us, that's all we need to know. It doesn't even matter whether we like the color or not. But don't worry. It's nothing wild. It's an understated shade of green, almost more like gray with a tinted green hue. If you want a little color in your life, but don't want to go down the iPhone 11 path of pastels, this green is easy on the eyes, while still being something worth showing off. If you like being the kid on the block with all the new toys, you'll want Midnight Green to show off your new look.
Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro Max
If you buy a new iPhone every year, you probably also buy the newest color when there is one, so what are you waiting for? Get Midnight Green right now.
Pure and bright
Silver, like Space Gray, is a classic color. This year, the white backside gets a matte finish, and let me tell you, it looks like white satin gloves. If you ever thought white was dull, this beauty will change your mind. It's rich like vanilla ice-cream and clean looking like an Apple Store. It's an Apple design through-and-through. It's got a little bit more of a "wow factor" than the Space Gray. So, if you like to turn heads, but don't like to show off, Silver is more your speed. It balances the line between classic and eye-catching.
Silver iPhone 11 Pro Max
We'll always love the silver finish for Apple products. It's a practical choice each year.
Sophistication
Gold is the flashiest color of this group with that gorgeous yellow glint, sparkling at you from afar. If you feel like a queen, this is a queen's iPhone. It's not wild, though. It's more akin to a thin gold necklace or a small pair of diamond earrings. Just enough flash to make people look, but not so much that your friends start questioning your choices. If you want to be noticed, but like to do so in a subtle way ("Oh, me? You noticed my gold iPhone? Why thank you."), the Gold iPhone hits the sweet spot without being over-the-top.
Gold iPhone 11 Pro Max
Put the bling in your iPhone without putting out a bad vibe with the Gold iPhone 11 Pro.
