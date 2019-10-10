What you need to know
Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro Max last month, announcing its various new features such as new camera and increased battery. The latter caught our attention the most because Apple said battery life on the iPhone 11 Pro Max had increased by 5 hours over the iPhone XS Max. The statement has since been confirmed, but how does it stack up against the Galaxy Note 10+?
YouTuber channel PhoneBuff decided to put the two head to head in one of its machine-driven tests. Before we continue, let's get the obvious out of the way: this is not indicative of how normal users use their phone. Apple's Craig Federighi has previously stated these test aren't indicative of real-life usage, but it's still worth taking a look at. At the very least to see how smartphones handle battery life stress tests.
The testing began with seeing how the two devices would handle an hour of sending messages back and forth. At the end of the first test, the iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery was at 92% while the Galaxy Note+ was at 87%.
As more tests were conducted, the iPhone continued to separate itself from the Galaxy Note 10+. At one point the lead was 68% to 60% and the standby test true showed where iOS integration shines. The iPhone dropped 6% while the Note 10+ drops 10%, leading to a 12%.
This continued until the Galaxy Note 10 died while the iPhone 11 Pro Max still had 24%. The iPhone 11 Pro Max easily beat out the Galaxy Note 10+.
Again, this isn't indicative of real-life usage, but it's still impressive to see the iPhone 11 Pro Max battery perform so well under a grueling stress test.