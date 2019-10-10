Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro Max last month, announcing its various new features such as new camera and increased battery. The latter caught our attention the most because Apple said battery life on the iPhone 11 Pro Max had increased by 5 hours over the iPhone XS Max. The statement has since been confirmed, but how does it stack up against the Galaxy Note 10+?

YouTuber channel PhoneBuff decided to put the two head to head in one of its machine-driven tests. Before we continue, let's get the obvious out of the way: this is not indicative of how normal users use their phone. Apple's Craig Federighi has previously stated these test aren't indicative of real-life usage, but it's still worth taking a look at. At the very least to see how smartphones handle battery life stress tests.