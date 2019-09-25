With each new year and new Apple products come an inevitability of online content. Alongside battery battles, drop tests and camera comparisons comes some of the most fascinating YouTube content out there, teardown videos. For this latest release, JerryRigEverything has taken his screwdriver to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can watch as he meticulously dissassembles the phone piece by piece, giving us a first hand glimpse at some of the brand new components that have given us one of the most impressive iPhone upgrades in years.

One of the first suprises is the gooey, string like adhesive that holds the screen in place once the screws have been removed. There's also the substantially larger L-shaped battery which gives the Pro Max vastly increased battery life compared to the previous XS Max. Perhaps most surprisingly of all however, is the fact that after several minutes of tinkering, the reassembled phone powers on and works just as well as it did before the teardown started. You can check out the full video below!