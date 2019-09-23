The iPhone 11 Pro has been out for a couple of days now, so it was only a matter of time before JerryRigEverything got his hands on it and conducted his popular stress test. We've seen drop tests and teardowns of the new Apple devices, but how will it hold up with everyday use?

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 11 Pro is built like a tank.

JerryRigEverything's durability tests attempt to see how the iPhone will hold up with everyday use, such as with scratches to the glass, metal frame or camera, and bend tests to see how the frame fares. Apple claims the new iPhones come with the strongest glass on a smartphone and it wasn't kidding.

Direct scratches to the front glass will leave a mark, but the back matte glass panel was true winner. It survived razors, keys, coins and more without so much as a scratch.

He also tried the fire test on the screen—pixels gave out after a few seconds but were restored—and the bend test. The stainless steel frame gives the phone a rock-solid finish.

JerryRigEverything praised Apple for the premium materials Apple uses that deliver a surprisingly rugged finish. The iPhone 11 Pro will hold up really well over its lifespan.

