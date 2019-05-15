Well, big surprise, it looks like Apple's less expensive, more colorful iPhone will be getting a sequel. iPhone 11R? iPhone XR2? We won't know for sure until Tim Cook or Phil Schiller announces it this September on the big, annual iPhone event stage. But, we're already getting a bunch of rumors, enough to sort of squint and tilt our heads, and get a fuzzy picture of what'll be coming our way this fall. iPhone 11 R: The Design By most accounts, with a couple of huge exceptions, I'll get to in a bit, the 2019 iPhones in general and the 2019 R-model in specific will be keeping the same design as the 2018 iPhones, based on the radical redesign of the 2017 iPhone X.

That includes the same edge-to-rounded edge LCD Liquid Retina display, the everything slimmed are relatively big again bezels, and the notch. So, if you were waiting for another all-new design, you'll have to keep waiting. Not that it's entirely unexpected. After many years of every second year redesigns, Apple kept the the general iPhone 6 look through the 6s, 7, and 8. That's four generations and this design will only be entering year number 3. Sizes will remain the same as well, according to Kuo Ming-Chi, via MacRumors, with 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches for the iPhones 11 and 11 Max, and 6.1-inches for the just-right iPhone 11 R. Since Apple long ago established new colors are almost as effective as new designs, it looks like they'll be once again adding some new hues to the iPhone palette. According to Mac Otakara, those new colors are a lime green and lavender purple, taking the place of last year's blue and coral orange. White, black, yellow, and product red will be sticking around. So, if you put both years together, you'll have the complete six color rainbow. Mark Gurman tweeted what appear to be some fragments of the back glass, but it's hard to tell what they'd look on the actual device, though a bunch of different renders are now floating around, trying to figure that out. Also, according to Kuo via MacRumors, the glass will be frosted this year to help freshed up the look, though it's unclear of that's just for the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, or for the 11 R as well. As much as the Hulk-colored iPhone could be cool, I've been waiting years for a Mace Windu lightsaber-style purple. I don't know if lavender will do it, because it'll depend on both the metallic aluminum band finish and the exact shade of the multilayer glass, frosted or not, but I'm super eager to find out. Water resistance will remain IP68, according to Kuo, via MacRumors iPhone 11 R: The Cameras The front-facing TrueDepth camera system is reportedly getting an upgrade this year, according to Kuo Ming-Chi, via MacRumors, with the RGB sensor going from 7mp on the current models to 12mp on the 2019 models.

That includes, also via MacRumors, a new, more powerful flood illuminator, which should reduce the impact of infrared light, thereby increasing reliability. The rear camera on the 11 R, according to both The Wall Street Journal and Kuo, via MacRumors, will go from single camera to double cameras. That'll almost certainly be a wide angle and a telephoto, like the current iPhone XS and XS Max, which means 2x optical zoom and the double camera, telephoto-centric version of portrait mode. Which… is kind of a mixed blessing, since I really liked the more computationally heavy portrait mode on the XR's wide angle camera. Maybe Apple could figure out how to let us use both on all the new iPhones? The bigger and more controversial change is in the camera bump that'll be housing the new system. Just like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, rumored to have three equilateral cameras, the dual camera on the iPhone 11 R is rumored to be mounted on a big old squircle bump. Steve Hemmerstoffer, @OnLeaks on Twitter, and Pricebaba have posted a bunch of renders showing what the configuration could look like, with the two lenses aligned left and the flash and mic offset down on the right. There have also been several dummy models posted which show much the same. I've said before it looks all shades of fugly. One the 11 R specifically, like the surprise emoji. But I'll reserve final judgment for the final product. iPhone 11 R: The internals If Apple sticks to its previous pattern, the iPhones 11 will feature the next-generation Apple A13 system-on-a-chip. Fabbed on TSMC's 7nm+ process, it should be lightning fast. But, no specific details yet on processor, graphics, and neural engine cores, or any other surprises that might be inside.