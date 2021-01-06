As reported by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley believes that the iPhone 12 Pro and Apple's services business is pointing to a strong December quarter for the company. Lead analyst Katy Huberty has written an investor note seen by the outlet that supports the investment bank's predictions for the quarter.

The analyst estimates that the App Store's net revenue grew 31% year-over-year in the December quarter to $5.3 billion. That's about the same as growth during the September quarter and is 350 basis points ahead of Huberty's own 27.5% year-over-year quarterly forecast.

The analyst says that the latest data available from the App Store could indicate quarterly services revenue of almost $15 billion for the company.