A new report says the iPhone 12 Pro is off to a great start, especially in the US.

According to DigiTimes:

Demand for the iPhone 12 Pro has been so strong delivery lead time from manufacturers has had to be extended. And Apple is set to increase orders for VCSEL chips supporting the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR scanner for immersive augmented reality (AR).

The report says that Apple is "poised to increase its orders" of VCSEL chips, used in the LiDAR scanner of the iPhone 12 Pro. According to sources within Taiwan-based supply chain manufacturers, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro is seeing very high demand, in particular in the US. Accordingly, it has increased the delivery lead time from manufacturers.

The news reflects other reports of strong demand around the world. On Wednesday it was reported that both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro had broken pre-order records in India, driven in part by special promotions like cashback offers from banks, and Apple's newly-opened online store in the country.

Similarly, iPhone 12 pre-orders lasted just 45 minutes in Taiwan, and Apple is struggling to keep up with shortages of the device in the country.

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Neil Cybart reported that per estimates, Apple recently passed the milestone of 1 billion concurrent iPhone users worldwide, likely achieving the feat sometime in September. According to Cybart, the iPhone 12 could propel Apple to sell in the region of 240M iPhones in 2021, which would break the previous sales record from 2015.