What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 Pro is off to a very strong start, especially in the US.
- That's according to a new report from DigiTimes.
- Apple is having to increase the delivery lead time from manufacturers and order more LiDAR components.
A new report says the iPhone 12 Pro is off to a great start, especially in the US.
According to DigiTimes:
Demand for the iPhone 12 Pro has been so strong delivery lead time from manufacturers has had to be extended. And Apple is set to increase orders for VCSEL chips supporting the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR scanner for immersive augmented reality (AR).
The report says that Apple is "poised to increase its orders" of VCSEL chips, used in the LiDAR scanner of the iPhone 12 Pro. According to sources within Taiwan-based supply chain manufacturers, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro is seeing very high demand, in particular in the US. Accordingly, it has increased the delivery lead time from manufacturers.
The news reflects other reports of strong demand around the world. On Wednesday it was reported that both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro had broken pre-order records in India, driven in part by special promotions like cashback offers from banks, and Apple's newly-opened online store in the country.
Similarly, iPhone 12 pre-orders lasted just 45 minutes in Taiwan, and Apple is struggling to keep up with shortages of the device in the country.
Earlier this week, Apple analyst Neil Cybart reported that per estimates, Apple recently passed the milestone of 1 billion concurrent iPhone users worldwide, likely achieving the feat sometime in September. According to Cybart, the iPhone 12 could propel Apple to sell in the region of 240M iPhones in 2021, which would break the previous sales record from 2015.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Backbone One is a controller designed to make iPhone gaming fun
There are many iPhone game controllers around but few hit the mark. Can the Backbone One live up to the hype?
There was another surprise Nintendo Direct Mini today
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple updates Clips with new interface and HDR recording for iPhone 12
Apple has updated Clips for iOS with a new interface, horizontal and vertical video and support for HDR on iPhone 12.
Which iPhone 12 Pro color is the best one? That's up to you!
Pacific Blue and Sapphire are two new colors on the iPhone 12 Pro. There's also Silver and Gold. Which one is right for you?