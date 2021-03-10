What you need to know
- Apple is expanding its rear glass repair method to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- The method allows for repair teams to replace the back of the phone without replacing the whole phone.
Last month, it was reported that Apple had figured out a way for its own repair team, as well as its Authorized Service Providers, to fix the back of an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini without having to replace the entire device.
As reported by MacRumors, it appears that that capability is extending to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as well.
Last month, MacRumors reported that Apple was introducing a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models exhibiting certain issues that would typically require a whole-unit replacement. Now, we've learned that Apple has extended these same-unit repairs to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The outlet obtained an internal memo from Apple that revealed that the repair method is now available for all four models of the iPhone 12 lineup.
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have access to a new "iPhone Rear System" part that is essentially an iPhone enclosure that includes all components except the display and rear camera. As of this week, this part is available for all four iPhone 12 models, according to an Apple memo obtained by MacRumors.
In order to make the new repair process possible, Apple has created an "iPhone Rear System" that includes all parts of the device except for the display and rear camera.
Apple Authorized Service Providers (and likely Genius Bars) will have a new "iPhone Rear System" part available to them that consists of the rear enclosure of an iPhone with all components except the display and rear camera, including the battery, logic board, wireless charging coil, Taptic Engine, Face ID system, and so forth.
If you want to ensure you don't smash your iPhone and require a repair in general, check out our list of the Best iPhone 12 Screen Protectors in 2021.
Customers will appreciate the new part as it will make turnaround times on repairs much faster.
