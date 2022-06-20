Apple is to evaluate samples from BOE of its new OLED panel for iPhone 14 this week, in what could be a major boost to the supply and availability of the device.

The Elec reports:

Apple will start evaluating BOE's samples of OLED panels aimed for the upcoming iPhone 14 this week, TheElec has learned. The Chinese display panel maker is hoping to receive approval from the iPhone maker within the month, sources said. If Apple gives the approval, BOE will start mass production of the panels aimed at the standard model out of the four in the iPhone 14 series, sometime between July and August.

Apple has already locked in Samsung Display and LG Display for its next best iPhone, the iPhone 14, which will feature a new regular 'Max' iPhone alongside the Pro and Pro Max version.

If BOE does get the approval it's hoping for, it could mean that iPhone 14 supply is much more plentiful at launch than we'd previously hoped for, with reports suggesting both larger versions of the device were previously behind schedule.

If the report is correct, it means customers like you and me stand a much better chance of being able to buy the iPhone you want at launch. BOE has also reportedly just got the nod to start making iPhone 13 panels. Apple had stopped giving the company orders after it emerged that BOE had changed the circuit width of the thin film transistors in the OLED panel without Apple's permission.

Apple's iPhone 14 will drop the 'mini' iPhone from its lineup as mentioned and is expected to also deliver major camera improvements, a new processor for the Pro models, and a new hole-punch front-facing camera in favor of Apple's famed notch.