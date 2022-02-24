A new report claims Apple's iPhone 14 will be made using Samsung's M12 OLED materials set when it is launched later this year.

From The Elec:

Samsung Display is likely to add Solus Advanced Materials as a supplier for capping layers (CPL) in its M12 OLED material set, TheElec has learned. The South Korean display maker had previously only used Hodogaya Chemical as a supplier for CPL in its M11 OLED material set, sources said.

The report notes that the M12 set will first be used in Samsung's foldable smartphones later this year and then the iPhone 14. Material sets are used by Samsung for the OLED panels it puts in iPhones and Samsung smartphones, a new one is usually added each year for the latest smartphones. Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13, uses the M11 material set, as does the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The iPhone 14 is expected later this year in its usual launch window featuring an all-new lineup that will see Apple ditch the 'mini' iPhone in favor of a second 'Max'-sized phone. It is also expected to feature a new design and possibly a big camera upgrade.

Apple is also reportedly preparing to launch a new iPhone SE at a Spring event next month alongside a new iPad Air and possibly a new Mac.

Some of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is expected to retain LTPS display technology, meaning that 120Hz ProMotion will not be coming to all of the phones in the lineup.