What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 14 Pro will likely adopt the same 120Hz display as the iPhone 13 Pro.
- New insight claims Apple could add a 1Hz refresh rate mode.
- This could save battery and pave the way for an always-on display.
New insight claims the iPhone 14 Pro could have a 1Hz refresh rate mode on its OLED display, paving the way for battery saving and an always-on display.
In response to a report on the current smartphone market, DSCC's Ross Young was asked:
Can you confirm the iPhone 14 Pros will drop down to 1 hz? 10hz of 13 Pros was good enough for Always-on, so dropping further must be sign of Always-on, finally, maybe?
To this Young replied, "can't confirm, but expecting it." The innovation could mean the first always-on display for Apple's next best iPhone, the iPhone 14. Apple's always-on display is currently reserved for Apple Watch devices like the Apple Watch Series 7, allowing the screen to drop to an ultra-low refresh rate mode to save battery and provide the always-on functionality that has proven to be one of the biggest upgrades to Apple Watch in recent years.
While Young noted he can't confirm the feature, his expectation holds weight given his excellent knowledge of the display supply chain and relevant technologies. Where Young has committed to leaking plans about Apple he almost never misses and has a 92.9% accuracy rating according to Apple Track.
Apple's iPhone 14 is expected to feature a new hole-punch notch arrangement on the Pro models, which are also expected to get a new A-series processor. Other upgrades possibly on the cards include a new 48MP camera as Apple seeks to build on the success of the iPhone 13.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Music MiniPlayer brings some 2007 iTunes nostalgia to your modern Mac
Fans of the classic iTunes Mini Player are in for a treat because someone came to our rescue and brought it to the Music app on modern macOS.
Apple begins notifying the winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge
Apple has begun to email winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with some taking to Twitter to share the news of their success.
Review: Multi-device charging has never looked so good with this power bank
Take the Excitrus Power Bank along when you have a lot of devices on-hand and not enough juice. This battery pack can charge four devices at once, including a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a MacBook.
Yes, your iPhone 13 Pro can look super cute with the right case
The iPhone 13 Pro's colorways might be neutral, but it can still be an amazing and outfit-enhancing accessory with one of these cases.