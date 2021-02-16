What you need to know
- The iOS 14.5 beta 2 includes 217 new emojis.
- One notable update is the headphone emoji which now resembles AirPods Max.
As reported by Emojipedia, the latest iOS 14.5 beta has brought with it 217 new emojis for users to continue to expand their emoji game.
New emojis have arrived on iOS as part of the latest iOS 14.5 beta. These include a heart on fire, exhaling face, and gender options for the people with beards. Also included in this update is a vaccine-friendly syringe emoji, and support for couples with a mix of skin tones. Here's every new emoji that is supported in iOS 14.5.
The report points out that the vast majority of new emojis (200 of the 217) are new skin tone variations for the couple's emojis.
Also included in this release: couples with a mix of skin tones. This is part of the Emoji 13.1 specification released in late 2020. A whopping 200 of the 217 new emojis in this release are there to permit this more inclusive set of couples to be chosen from the emoji keyboard. If this feature seems familiar, the same functionality was added to the people holding hands in 2019.
One notable change is with the headphone emoji. Apple has updated the emoji to resemble its new AirPods Max headphones. The company did something similar to other technology emojis.
Also changed in the latest iOS beta: the 🎧 Headphone emoji. Once displayed as the bud of an iPhone headphone (looks a lot like AirPods, before AirPods existed), this emoji has been shown more recently as a generic over-ear headphone. Coming in iOS 14.5, this changes to what appears to be Apple's latest AirPod Max. This is the same approach Apple takes with a number of ostensibly generic emojis, including:
🖥️ Desktop Computer 💻 Laptop 📱 Mobile Phone ⌚ Watch
iOS 14.5 beta 2 is currently available to developers, but it is not certain when it will be available to all iPhone owners. You can check out a preview of all of the new emojis at Emojipedia.
