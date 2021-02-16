As reported by Emojipedia, the latest iOS 14.5 beta has brought with it 217 new emojis for users to continue to expand their emoji game.

New emojis have arrived on iOS as part of the latest iOS 14.5 beta. These include a heart on fire, exhaling face, and gender options for the people with beards. Also included in this update is a vaccine-friendly syringe emoji, and support for couples with a mix of skin tones. Here's every new emoji that is supported in iOS 14.5.

The report points out that the vast majority of new emojis (200 of the 217) are new skin tone variations for the couple's emojis.