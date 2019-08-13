Offering the same cutting edge internals as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR is noted for its colorful selection and less expensive price. Featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPhone XR comes in six gorgeous colors, each slightly more unique than the last. Need some help deciding which hue to get your iPhone XR in? Let's take a look at everything being offered.
- Iconic, for a cause: (PRODUCT)RED
- Traditional, beautiful: White
- As basic as it gets: Black
- Light and airy: Blue
- Mello, yes: Yellow
- It's always summer with this model around: Coral
Iconic, for a cause: (PRODUCT)REDStaff favorite
You can't go wrong with our top pick, which features the incredible (PRODUCT)RED hue found on other Apple products over the years. Every purchase of this model contributes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. By choosing this one, you can show your coolness and help save the world too.
Traditional, beautiful: White
Understated, white has always been a popular choice for many iPhone buyers. It's clean, simple, and looks good with just about anything. If you ever want to add some flair, you can always buy a colorful case.
As basic as it gets: Black
Like the white version, the black iPhone XR offers a basic color -- not that this is a bad thing. Since the first iPhone launched in 2007, Apple has always provided a black version which suggests this is still a popular choice with the masses and perhaps with you too.
Light and airy: Blue
Blue isn't a color Apple uses for its products all that often. Therefore, if you like the light blue look here, grab it before Apple moves onto something different. You'll be happy you did.
Mello, yes: Yellow
Certainly not for everyone, the bright yellow iPhone XR has been designed to get attention. Like the blue model, it's a rare choice for Apple, so keep this in mind.
It's always summer with this model around: Coral
Your surroundings will always be warmer if you choose the iPhone XR in coral. This model is also one that will turn a few heads if you like that sort of thing!
(PRODUCT)RED is our favorite
Traditionally, Apple has released a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone version mid-year. However, when it came time to release the iPhone XR, it didn't wait. Like the other five colors, the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone XR was released on Day 1. Bold and powerful, this is the iPhone XR you should get if you want to make a statement and also feel awesome about your purchase. Proceeds benefit the Global Fund, which fights AIDS.
iPhone XR in (PRODUCT)RED
For those who dedicate their lives to fight for causes, you can't go wrong with the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone XR.
White is pure like winter snow
Sleek is a great word to describe the iPhone XR in white. Perhaps the least flashy of the iPhone XR models, the white version still packs a punch even without drawing too much attention to itself. Other colors will come and go as styles change. White, however, is a timeless choice.
iPhone XR in White
Snow White would pick these iPhone XR models. Wouldn't she?
Black is gorgeous and electric
The iPhone XR in black is the most subdued iPhone XR version you can purchase. Like the white model, this color is always a popular choice for mobile devices for many precisely because it isn't flashy. When you can't make an iPhone XR choice based on color, this is the model you should get.
iPhone XR in Black
Black is a bold, compelling choice for an otherwise showy Apple handset.
Blue is sky fresh
The blue iPhone XR will remind many of springtime when the colors of the world are starting to pop for another year. More powder blue than traditional blue, the iPhone XR in blue is a terrific choice if you want a handset that stands out, but not as much as perhaps the yellow and coral versions.
iPhone XR in Blue
Call it sky blue or light blue; this choice might be the iPhone XR for you.
Yellow is bright and likes standing out
Understated is not a word to describe the iPhone XR in yellow. It's bold, brash, and ready to make an entrance wherever it's carried. Too bold for your tastes? There are five other choices from which to decide!
iPhone XR in Yellow
This iPhone XR model screams energy and excitement. Are you game?
Coral is earthy and unique
If you really want to stand out, you can't go wrong with the iPhone XR in coral. Not as iconic as the (PRODUCT)RED model or as flashy as the one in yellow, the coral model is breathtakingly beautiful in a fun way that's new for Apple.
iPhone XR in Coral
Call it burnt red or light red and get ready to turn some heads with this model.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
