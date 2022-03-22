Best iPhone for kids iMore 2022

So, the time has come to purchase an iPhone for your child. Which one should you buy? Our top pick is the iPhone 13, which happens to be Apple's current flagship device. It's a highly-rated smartphone that comes in unique colors and is also packed with the excellent features your 21st-century kiddo expects and wants. We've gathered other noteworthy models to help you choose the best one that fits your needs.

The iPhone 13 was introduced alongside the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Available in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), and Green, the model has 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. Like the other 2022 iPhones, this model is compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It also features 5G wireless, where available, for super-fast downloads and high‑quality streaming. The iPhone 13's battery allows up to 19 hours of video-playing between charges, 15 hours when that video is streamed, and up to 75 hours of audio playback. You can get up to a 50% charge with fast-charge in just 30 minutes. Phones and kids sometimes mean unexpected falls, which is why we highly recommend this model. It offers a ceramic shield front that provides excellent protection. However, you should still consider one of the best iPhone 13 cases to add further protection. The phone's body is made from aerospace-grade aluminum, and it provides water resistance to a depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes. This year's flagship iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A15 Bionic chip, currently the fastest in any smartphone. On the back, you'll find a dual 12MP camera system (Ultra Wide and Wide); on the front, there's a 12MP TrueDepth camera. New this year is Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. There are four main areas where the iPhone 13 compares unfavorably with the much higher-priced iPhone 13 Pro (and iPhone 13 Pro Max). First, only the Pro models feature a Telephoto camera and a LiDAR Scanner for Night mode portraits, faster autofocus in low light, and next-level AR experiences. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only two 2021 models to include surgical-grade stainless steel. And finally, only the Pro models come with up to 1TB of storage. Most kids won't need these additional features. If you love the look of the iPhone 13 but think it's too big for your child, keep reading and consider the iPhone 13 mini. Otherwise, understand the iPhone 13 is the best iPhone for kids this year. Pros: Today's flagship

Same internals as the Pro models

5G wireless Cons: No triple camera on the back

No 1TB option

Best overall iPhone 13 It's Apple's flagship. Cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with nearly the same goodies. From $799 at Apple

Best alternative: iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 was released in the fall of 2020. Available in Blue, Green, PRODUCT (RED), White, and Black, the model has 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage. As our iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12 comparison shows, this model is nearly the same as the newer one, but for $100 less. Similar features include the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, MagSafe compatibility, and 5G. The iPhone 12's battery offers up to 17 hours of video-playing between charges, 11 hours when that video is streamed, and 65 hours of audio playback. Last year's flagship iPhone comes with an A14 Bionic chip. On the back, you'll find a dual 12MP camera system (Ultra Wide and Wide); on the front, there's a 12MP TrueDepth camera. Together, kids have all the tools to take high-quality photos and videos. They can also take advantage of Animoji and Memoji, which they can send to their friends. Pros: Discount vs. the iPhone 13

5G wireless Cons: No triple camera on the back

No 512GB option

Best alternative iPhone 12 Still a beast. Cheaper than the iPhone 13, but with many of the same features. From $699 at Apple

Best small display: iPhone 13 mini

There's very little to distinguish the iPhone 13 mini from its larger brother, the iPhone 13, except its size. Excluding the iPhone 13 mini's smaller display (5.4-inches vs. 6.1-inches), the two handsets share the same internals, camera systems, and materials. Beyond size, the smaller one provides less battery life; up to 17 hours of video-playing, 13 hours when the video is streamed, and up to 55 hours of audio playback. Pixel resolution is also ever-so-slightly less. The bottom line: You should purchase this model for your child if they like everything about the iPhone 13 but want a smaller display. Price is less of a factor here since there's only a $100 difference between the two. Pros: Nearly the same as the iPhone 13 inside

Small, compact design Cons: It's pricey for its size

Battery life

No triple camera on the back

Best small display iPhone 13 mini Apple's second iPhone mini is a winner. It's the iPhone 13, except in a smaller package. Inside are the same get internals. From $699 at Apple

Best budget: iPhone SE (2022)

Not everyone wants to buy a new iPhone every year with the latest bells and whistles. For those folks, there's the iPhone SE (2022). The third iPhone SE to date, it's the least expensive iPhone on the market. Featuring Touch ID, not Face ID, the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2022) is still packed with plenty of features worth considering. These include a 12MP camera and 7 MP FaceTime HD camera, A15 Bionic chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, wireless charging, Haptic Touch, etc. The iPhone SE (2022) is available for hundreds less than other handsets on this list. Pros: Much less than iPhone 13 series

Tried and true design Cons: Is a 4.7-inch display enough?

Touch ID, not Face ID

Best budget iPhone SE (2022) Well-tested workhorse A perfect choice for anyone who wants to upgrade but not spend a lot. From $399 at Apple

Best premium: iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (see below) are identical except for their sizes, 6.1-inches vs. 6.7-inches. In turn, the Pro models are nearly the same as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini internally, although key differences on the outside remain. For example, all four iPhone 13 models have an A15 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, Face ID, 5G capabilities, and MagSafe support. They also offer ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps. The iPhone 13 Pro offers up to 22 hours of video playback, 20 hours of video streaming, and 75 hours of audio enjoyment. Beyond this, the Pro models have a stronger body (ceramic front shield and surgical-grade stainless steel), one more camera (Telephoto), a LIDAR Scanner, and more storage options. They also come in different colors: Alpine Green, Silver, Gold, Graphite, and Sierra Blue. And the iPhone 13 Pro series are the only ones with ProMotion technology that offers adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The biggest negative here shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The iPhone 13 Pro is expensive at every storage level. Pros: Same camera specs as Max

ProMotion is here

Telephoto lens

Strong body Cons: Expensive

Best premium iPhone 13 Pro Like butter! Does your child deserve the best iPhone around? If they do, this is the one to get. From $999 at Apple

Best large display: iPhone 13 Pro Max

There are fewer differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and last year's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. For example, both iPhone 13 Pro models offer a 6x optical zoom range this time around. Once again, this year's larger model also provides better battery life; up to 28 hours of video playback, 25 hours of streaming video, and 95 hours of audio. Like with the iPhone 13 Pro, you need to ask yourself whether buying your kiddo an iPhone Pro is the right choice. If it is and they want the biggest iPhone display to date, this is the one to buy. Pros: Great rear- and front-facing camera

Blazing fast Cons: Pricey

Difficult to hold with one hand