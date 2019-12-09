In the tech world we're all guilty of chasing the latest, hottest, flashiest, and fastest thing. This year that's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. But that's unfair to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Until 2019, they were the best iPhones ever made. And photographer John Kraus has reminded us (via 512Pixels) just how good their cameras are, too.

Kraus took his iPhone XS Max and placed it near the launch site of SpaceX's CRS-19 rocket. The result is a shot that looks highly impressive and reminds us once again that perhaps we don't really need the latest iPhone in order to take some amazing shots.