Best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro Max case

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy. It's got Apple's brand new, blazing fast A16 Bionic chip, the cool new Dynamic Island, an Always-On display, and an impressive 48MP camera. You've laid down quite a bit of money for it, you'll want to spend a little bit more to protect your investment. Here are some of the best rugged heavy duty iPhone 14 Pro Max cases.
Thick bumper, raised lip around the screen and camera module, MagSafe compatibility, relatively slim style, antimicrobial properties, and a variety of colors and designs to suit every taste: the OtterBox Symmetry Series has it all, as we noted in our review of a previous model. It's even made from 50% recycled plastic.
Get a heavy duty case with 10-foot drop protection and a tempered glass screen protector for one low price. The case has two layers of protection and it comes in several colors including the cool purple shown here that coordinates with the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The best way to prevent damage to your iPhone 14 Pro Max is by not dropping it in the first place, and a good grip can help. The textured edges of this case have grooves for your fingers, giving this case great grippiness. It comes in several designs and it's MagSafe-compatible.
Who says protection can't be cute? Velvet Caviar proves it can, and our review of an earlier model raves about the brand. The double-layered case has a soft microfiber lining and MagSafe compatibility. There are loads of trendy designs, plus you can get all kinds of matching accessories.
This case comes in all kinds of different looks, from artsy to whimsical to skeuomorphic. The CASETiFY Impact Case offers 8.2 feet of drop protection, as noted in our review of a previous model. Yet this isn't an overly bulky case.
This chonky case stands out with its bold, blocky style. It's either your style or it's not, but it comes in a bunch of colorways and offers 10-foot drop protection with extra coverage at the corners. Plus, it's MagSafe-compatible.
Looking like it's about to turn into a robot, this MagSafe-compatible case is a statement piece for sure. We reviewed an earlier model of the UAG Monarch iPhone Case and found it to be both protective and lightweight. It isn't cheap, but it offers a whopping 25 feet of drop protection.
You don't have to pay a lot for a protective, rugged case. This one has two layers; the inner layer is flexible TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) while the outside is a hard PC (polycarbonate) shell. You can choose from a wide variety of colors ranging from bright to sedate.
This well-priced, basic clear case offers three layers of protection: a snap on face plate, a flexible TPU layer (thermoplastic polyurethane), and a hard PC shell. It does add a bit of bulk to your iPhone 14 Pro Max, but you can still see that gorgeous color you picked.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones ever, and you want to keep it in tip-top shape. I'm a big fan of the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ for a number of reasons. While OtterBox made its name in protection with big, bulky cases, the Symmetry Series cases are on the slimmer side while still being quite protective. In fact, this one is tested to withstand three times as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). While the one picture in this article is just plain clear, I like that this case is available in some very fun and colorful styles as well.
We definitely recommend supplementing your heavy duty case with the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector. If you go for the nicely-priced Encased Rebel Armor, a screen protector is included. The interior of this case has a raised rubber pattern, which increases protection without adding a lot of weight. The Sleep/Wake and volume buttons have a satisfying clickiness. The Encased case even comes with a Lifetime Guarantee.
