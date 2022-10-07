The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy. It's got Apple's brand new, blazing fast A16 Bionic chip, the cool new Dynamic Island, an Always-On display, and an impressive 48MP camera. You've laid down quite a bit of money for it, you'll want to spend a little bit more to protect your investment. Here are some of the best rugged heavy duty iPhone 14 Pro Max cases.

Get the best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro Max case

Which of the best rugged heavy duty iPhone 14 Pro Max cases is the best for you?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones ever, and you want to keep it in tip-top shape. I'm a big fan of the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ for a number of reasons. While OtterBox made its name in protection with big, bulky cases, the Symmetry Series cases are on the slimmer side while still being quite protective. In fact, this one is tested to withstand three times as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). While the one picture in this article is just plain clear, I like that this case is available in some very fun and colorful styles as well.

We definitely recommend supplementing your heavy duty case with the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector. If you go for the nicely-priced Encased Rebel Armor, a screen protector is included. The interior of this case has a raised rubber pattern, which increases protection without adding a lot of weight. The Sleep/Wake and volume buttons have a satisfying clickiness. The Encased case even comes with a Lifetime Guarantee.