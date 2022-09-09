Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2022

Apple claims the iPhone 14 Pro series are the best iPhones ever made, and with the addition of Dynamic Island, groundbreaking safety features, an always-on display, the A16 bionic chip, a new camera, and video features, we must agree. The tricked-out iPhone 14 Pro Max is large and in charge — feature-packed with the best Apple has to offer, and as such, comes with a high price tag to match. Protect your investment and shield your display from drops, scrapes, and cracks with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors.

Keep that screen clean with the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

(opens in new tab) OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard View at Apple (opens in new tab) Staff pick The OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard was designed specifically for iPhone. It will safeguard your iPhone from scrapes, falls, and scratches. It’s an anti-glare screen protector that provides exceptional readability in all lighting conditions, especially in bright light. It enables the user to turn down the brightness and still achieve crisp visual clarity. (opens in new tab) Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector View at Apple (opens in new tab) Strong and flexible The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector provides up to two times the protection of tempered glass protectors. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by a double ion-exchange for ultimate safeguarding. This screen protector delivers upgraded strength, flexibility, and scratch resistance. It features crisp display visibility. (opens in new tab) Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Protect Dynamic Island This Spigen screen protector was specifically designed to protect the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro Max. It comes in a pack of two, and delivers great clarity, protecting naked screen visibility. It’s tough and is designed to withstand and protect your Pro Max display from drops, scratches, and general wear and tear. (opens in new tab) BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Safeguarded BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector safeguards your iPhone against damage. It uses tempered glass engineered to take the hit, so your iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn’t have to. It comes with an easy installation tool designed for home application. This protector is three times stronger than your screen alone and offers great visibility. (opens in new tab) Insignia Anti-Reflective Glass Screen Protector View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Anti-reflective The Insignia Anti-Reflective Screen Protector was custom designed for your iPhone 14 Pro Max with cutouts for your camera, speaker, and light sensor. It uses anti-reflective technology and a transparency rate of 94% to provide extreme clarity in strong outdoor light. It provides three times the shatter protection than the screen on your 14 Pro Max alone and comes in a pack of two. (opens in new tab) NatuBeau Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Budget pick This three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors by NatuBeau is made of premium quality, tempered glass to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scratches, drops, and other impacts. It’s only .33mm thick to honor original display clarity while keeping the touchscreen responsive. You get three glass protectors for under $10 making this an excellent deal.

Back to the top ^

Safeguard your iPhone

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone ever created, so you’ll want to safeguard your investment with one of the best screen protectors.

Our favorite is the OtterGlass Amplify Glass Glare Guard. This screen protector was designed specifically for iPhone to deliver long-lasting, high-strength, glass protection for superior scratch resistance and premium anti-glare performance.

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, NatuBeau Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are a great option. You get three screen protectors for under $10 that will protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from drops, scratches, and general wear and tear.

Choose one of the best screen protectors for iPhone 14 Pro Max so it takes the hit, rather than your iPhone. And be sure to stock up on the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for even more protection.