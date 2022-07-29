iPhone 14 always-on display leaked with new iOS 16 beta

Multiple reports and rumors indicate that Apple's iPhone 14 Pro will feature a new always-on display like Apple Watch so that your phone screen is always on when looking at it. Now, yet another clear hint has been spotted in the latest iOS 16 beta.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple's iOS 16 beta already includes a new type of system wallpaper that uses multi-layered vectors rendered in real-time. These wallpapers now include a new state called "sleep", described as having "very dark and faded elements" quite similar to those of the Apple Watch when using its always-on display.

Turning your display off in the iOS 16 beta now generates a darkened version of your wallpaper, as the report explains "this means that users will still see their wallpapers in some way even when the screen is turned off. The wallpaper will be displayed at full brightness once the user taps the screen or presses the Power button."

Always-on

This is yet another clear indicator that Apple is planning to add an advanced always-on display to the iPhone 14 Pro. This is a feature that has previously been leaked by multiple outlets including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and DSCC's Ross Young.

Young has explicitly stated he is expecting the iPhone 14 Pro to feature a 1Hz refresh rate display for battery saving and an always-on display. Apple's clear thrust toward a new Lock Screen experience in iOS 16 can also be taken as a sign Apple is preparing this feature. The new Lock Screen not only features more customizable Lock Screens but also Live Activities and Widgets.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to feature a new A16 chip, 48MP camera, and a new hole-punch notch to replace the current front camera configuration and should be the best iPhone the company has ever created. The regular iPhone looks set to be a much more modest upgrade, with only the 6.7-inch Max version making headlines so far.