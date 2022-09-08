iPhone 14 customers face massive price increases across the globe, and inflation is to blame

Apple has this week unveiled it's brand new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, and despite hailing the fact the iPhone 14 is the same price as the iPhone 13 was last year, customers beyond U.S. shores are in for a nasty surprise when they go to buy their next iPhone.

That's because Apple has significantly increased the pricing of its iPhone and Pro iPhone for many nations including the UK, Europe, Japan, and others.

Inflation

Apple was happy to point out during the keynote that both the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are the same price as Apple's previous best iPhone, the iPhone 13, at launch. The new iPhone 14 starts at $799 for the 6.1-inch model, or $899 for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. Likewise, the Pro and Pro Max are $999 and $1,099 respectively.

Shop around the globe, however, and you might find you're paying a lot more.

In the UK, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is a whopping £150 more expensive than the same model was last year. The regular iPhone 14 is £70 more expensive than the iPhone 13 was at launch.

In Japan, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max were 122,280 yen (tax included) and 134,800 yen (tax included), this year the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is 149,800 yen (tax included) and ¥164,800 (tax included).

Prices in China have held, however prices in Germany and elsewhere across Europe have also increased. Last year the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cost 1,149 and 1,249 euros respectively, now those prices are 1,299 and 1,449.

Users online have also reported (opens in new tab) price increases in the Philippines, Poland, Ireland, Malaysia, India, and more.

The iPhone 14and 14 Pro will be available for pre-orders from Friday, September 9, with shipments and a release date on September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will not be available until October 7.