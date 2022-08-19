iPhone 14 event: Everything we can expect from the new iPhone launch

As in previous years, Apple is expected to unveil its new flagship iPhone, the iPhone 14, at a special event in September. So what can we expect from this event? Will it be a live event or a virtual event like iPhone 13? When will it take place, and how will we be able to watch? Which phones will be announced?

There are a lot of questions you may have about Apple's most exciting event of the year, so without further ado, here's what you can expect if and when Apple takes the cover off the iPhone 14 next month.

When will the iPhone 14 event be held?

We've already done some work on predicting the iPhone 14 launch date, which you can read here. (opens in new tab) All signs point to an event in the first half of September, possibly on September 13, or maybe even the week before. Apple's iPhone events usually take place on a Tuesday.

What time will the iPhone 14 event be held?

Apple always holds its events at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. UK time. There is no reason to believe Apple's event won't be held at the usual time again this year.

Will the iPhone 14 event be virtual or in person?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's iPhone 13 event and all of its recent product releases were virtual events. However, at WWDC 22 Apple held a virtual event that the press and developers were invited to attend in person. The audience was seated outside at Apple Park and got to watch the keynote alongside everyone else online. Tim Cook and others made a brief appearance, and there were also hands-on opportunities for Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. It seems sensible that Apple will do something similar this year. Apple has reportedly already started recording the iPhone 14 event, indicating it is again going to be pre-recorded and not live.

What will be announced at the iPhone 14 event?

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The iPhone 14, obviously. But also maybe a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and a new Apple Watch Pro. We could also see more minor products like AirPods, Apple TV, or some new services to complement the lineup. But Apple's next best iPhone is without a doubt the main attraction people are hoping to see. We should also get confirmation of the release date of the corresponding software, iOS 16, and watchOS 9.

When will these products launch?

When it comes to iPhone and Apple Watch, Apple usually opens up pre-orders the same week of its announcement event, with a release date the following week. Apple occasionally announces products well ahead of time, such as the Mac Pro or iPhone XS, but usually, the majority follow the event close at hand, within one or two weeks. We should have the iPhone 14 on shelves before the end of September, and the software usually accompanies the products.

How can I watch the iPhone 14 event?

As in previous years, we expect the iPhone 14 event to be live-streamed through all the usual channels, which includes YouTube, the Apple Events website, the Apple Events app on Apple TV, and more.

When will the iPhone 14 event be announced?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple usually unveils its event plans one week or six days prior to holding them, so toward the end of August or the start of September seems likely.

If reports about a September event are correct we have just a few more weeks to wait before all of this comes to fruition. In the meantime stay tuned as we'll update this page with all of the official information as and when we receive it!