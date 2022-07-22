iPhone 14 gets brand new battery component supplier ahead of launch

A new report this week indicates that Apple has added a new top-tier supplier for components of its high-end iPhone 14 models.

In a series of tweets Thursday prolific Apple insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that SG Micro has now joined the fray ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, Apple's next best iPhone which is expected to land in September.

"SG Micro had passed the quality certification of the higher-end iPhone 14 and will likely ship the PMICs (battery and level shifter) for the iPhone 14 in 2H22," Kuo stated. Kuo notes this is the first time that SH Micro will ship for Apple's high-end products increasing its revenue contribution from apple significantly. Kuo says this is all part of Apple's continuing supply chain management policy of lowering supply risks, as the company seeks to diversify and minimize the impact of disruption on production of its new devices. This should be great news for consumers, as it will hopefully make products more readily available at launch.

iPhone 14 battery

Kuo says that SG Micro is helping supply some battery components, but what do we know about the potential battery upgrades in iPhone 14? Very early on in the rumor cycle (before the iPhone 13 launch in fact) DSCC's Ross Young, another highly-accurate insider reported that Apple would add a larger battery to all four of its iPhone 14 models expected this year. That includes two 6.1-inch models (one Pro, one not), the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 14 Max/Plus, a 6.7-inch device expected to replace the ailing 'mini' iPhone that has not proven popular with consumers.

Some sketchy online posts have tipped iPhone 14 for some decent increases and offered specific mAh figures, however, it is impossible to tell if these are real.

iPhone 14 series battery capacity, note that this is not confirmed.14 3279 mAh14 Max 4325 mAh14 Pro 3200 mAh14 Pro Max 4323 mAhHmmm pic.twitter.com/Rywrb77EBkJune 22, 2022 See more

Apple is expected to make some big upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro in the form of an always-on display with a better variable refresh rate, a 48MP camera, and a new hole-punch notch.