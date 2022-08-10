iPhone 14 Pro will be more expensive than 13 Pro, says prolific insider

A top Apple insider says the iPhone 14 Pro will be more expensive than the iPhone 13, raising the average selling price of the iPhone this year.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's major supply partner Foxconn is a winner because of Apple's increased average selling price expected for the iPhone 14.

"I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion," Kuo wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

More expensive

This seems to confirm fears that the iPhone 14 Pro could be more expensive than the current iPhone 13 Pro line-up. That could mean increases on the Pro starting price of $999 and the Pro Max starting price of $1,099, pushing the cost of a new iPhone even higher.

The only good news is that we've heard recently (albeit from sources with a limited track record) that Apple may keep the price of the 'regular' iPhone 14 the same as the current iPhone 13. So a starting price of $799 for the regular iPhone 14 (the iPhone mini is not going to make an appearance), and possibly $899 for the 'Max;' model.

As Kuo notes, he is also anticipating a higher selling price because he believes that Apple will sell far more 'Pro' models versus regular models than it has in previous years. This is in part because Apple is not expected to upgrade the chip in the regular iPhone 14, reserving the new A16 chip, and other big upgrades like an always-on display, hole-punch notch, and camera improvements for the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 could also include a new 48MP wide-angle camera, making it the best iPhone camera we've ever had. According to reports Apple has started filming its pre-recorded iPhone event, and we should expect Apple to hold its event in the first half of September. Apple Watch Series 8 and iOS 16 are tipped for a release alongside iPhone 14.