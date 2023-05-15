iPhone 14 satellite features now available in Australia and New Zealand

Apple's suite of safety features makes the iPhone a rather compelling buy. With the iPhone 14, Apple brought satellite connectivity to the iPhone lineup. The iPhone 14 series of phones are capable of emergency SOS via satellite. The feature launched a few months ago, along with the iPhone 14 series.

The feature essentially lets users contact emergency services in the absence of data services and Wi-Fi. Months after the original launch, this feature is now available in Australia and New Zealand. Apple today announced the official launch of its satellite features in the two countries.

iPhone 14 satellite feature availability grows

Apple announced satellite connectivity under the Emergency SOS via Satellite label a few months ago, alongside the iPhone 14 series launch. The feature was available in six countries at launch — U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K., with more countries promised. Following that, Apple recently revealed that the feature was coming to more countries in 2023.

While the company had not specified which countries would get the feature next, it seems like Australia and New Zealand are the first on the list. Apple announced (opens in new tab) today that the feature is now available in the two countries.

Satellite communications are very guarded, and it such it makes sense that Apple needs time to expand it to other countries. It likely has Apple having to deal with a bunch of government regulatory bodies and approvals, which would explain the slower rollout.

Apple published a statement from the Hon Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications for the current Australian government.

She said, "The Albanese government welcomes the launch of this innovative safety capability. Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency.

This will go a long way in helping emergency services respond to, protect, and ultimately, keep individuals safe from harm. Australians are encouraged to familiarise themselves with this feature and whether their device supports it."

Stay tuned to see which countries get Apple's satellite feature across its best iPhones next.