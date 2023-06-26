iPhone 14's emergency satellite feature helps save hiker with no cell service

We've seen plenty of stories about Apple Watches helping to save lives in recent years, but now it's the turn of the iPhone 14.

According to reports a woman who fell and broke her leg while hiking in Tujunga, California, found that she was unable to call for help because she didn't have an active cellular connection. However, she was still able to summon assistance thanks to her iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature.

"We tried to get a hold of 911 but there was no service on our phones," the woman said in an interview. "Thankfully, my phone has that SOS satellite feature that was able to connect to... I'm assuming satellites."

Emergency SOS

That feature is of course Emergency SOS via satellite, one that uses low-orbit satellites to transmit data even when there is no traditional cellular connection available.

ABC7 reports that the woman is now recovering at home after being found thanks to her iPhone 14. In fact, it's said that this was local emergency services' third "iPhone rescue" of the year so far.

RESCUE! Her iPhone 14 notified us via the satellite 911 feature. Ankle injury in Trail Cyn, wasn’t able to hike out. LACO Fire did a hoist. @LASDHQ @LACoSheriffLuna @MontroseSAR @CVLASD @CbsLos @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @LACoFireAirOps @LACOFD pic.twitter.com/WlfXiYgp4CJune 24, 2023 See more

Emergency SOS via Satellite is available on all of Apple's current best iPhones, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. It's only available in select countries however, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Portugal.

We can also expect all of Apple's future iPhones to support the same feature, with the iPhone 15 lineup set to be announced later this year — likely in or around September.

This isn't the first time that Emergency SOS via Satellite has helped save someone, of course. A man stranded in Alaska used the feature in December 2022, for example. A couple was also rescued via helicopter in the same month.