New iPhone 14 Pro case photo shows just how huge its new cameras are going to be
We were already expecting big, but still.
Apple is expected to announce a new range of iPhones on Wednesday and while we already expected the Pro models to sport some big camera improvements, it seems the features won't be the only things that are outsized.
We'd already been told to expect a larger camera bump and arrangement when iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max arrive, but a new image shared to Korean blog Naver by an account going by the name yeux1122 gives us a better idea of what that will actually mean. Spoiler: it means big.
Big all over
The image shows what is thought to be an iPhone 14 Pro case wrapped around a current iPhone 13 Pro, currently one of the best iPhones for photographers. The holes for the iPhone 14 Pro's cameras dwarf the actual cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro, showing just how much bigger we can expect them to be come Wednesday.
That shouldn't be all that surprising based on previous rumors, but it's still interesting to see it shown so clearly. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are expected to benefit from a new 48-megapixel camera that will be capable of 8K video recording and improved photography performance, while there is also talk that the ultra wide camera will get an upgrade, too. Both improvements would potentially require a larger camera area.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus aren't set to have such notable camera upgrades, nor are they expected to benefit from the same always-on display that is expected to be one of the Pro models' standout features. The non-Pro models are also expected to use the same A15 Bionic chips as last year's models, too.
Apple is expected to announce its new iPhones on Wednesday, September 7, alongside new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Pro hardware. There is also a suggestion that refreshed AirPods Pro earbuds are in the cards, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
