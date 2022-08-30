iPhone 14 Pro Ultra Wide camera could get major upgrade in form of larger pixels

Just days ahead of Apple's September iPhone event, where the company is expected to unveil its next flagship iPhone, a highly-accurate insider and analyst says the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could get a major upgrade to their Ultra Wide cameras.

Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter early Tuesday stating "I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models' ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0µm)."

In his prediction, Kuo estimates that the new Ultra Wide camera in the iPhone 14 Pro will have slightly larger pixels than the current iPhone 13 camera, up from 1.0-micrometers to 1.4.

Ultra Wide

Kuo says that the basis of this prediction is the fact that major components for the iPhone 14 Pro's Ultra Wide camera, the CMOS image sensor, voice coil motor, and compact camera module "have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade" of 70%, 45%, and 40% respectively.

Kuo reiterated his prediction of an Ultra Wide iPhone 14 Pro camera upgrade in a Medium blog post.

Previously reports have indicated that Apple's iPhone 14 will retain a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and Telephoto lens. However, the main Wide lens is expected to receive a hefty 48MP upgrade, a huge boost over Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13. With the iPhone 14 event just a few days away, we don't have long to wait and find out.