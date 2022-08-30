iPhone 14 Pro Ultra Wide camera could get major upgrade in form of larger pixels
By Stephen Warwick published
1.4-micrometre pixels could be on the way.
Just days ahead of Apple's September iPhone event, where the company is expected to unveil its next flagship iPhone, a highly-accurate insider and analyst says the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could get a major upgrade to their Ultra Wide cameras.
Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter early Tuesday stating "I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models' ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0µm)."
In his prediction, Kuo estimates that the new Ultra Wide camera in the iPhone 14 Pro will have slightly larger pixels than the current iPhone 13 camera, up from 1.0-micrometers to 1.4.
Ultra Wide
Kuo says that the basis of this prediction is the fact that major components for the iPhone 14 Pro's Ultra Wide camera, the CMOS image sensor, voice coil motor, and compact camera module "have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade" of 70%, 45%, and 40% respectively.
Kuo reiterated his prediction of an Ultra Wide iPhone 14 Pro camera upgrade in a Medium blog post.
Previously reports have indicated that Apple's iPhone 14 will retain a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and Telephoto lens. However, the main Wide lens is expected to receive a hefty 48MP upgrade, a huge boost over Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13. With the iPhone 14 event just a few days away, we don't have long to wait and find out.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.