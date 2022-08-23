The iPhone 14 may have just been leaked in an Indian database

Ahead of the iPhone 14's expected launch next month, a new iPhone reference has been spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards database, all but confirming the next device is on the way.

MySmartPrice reports Tuesday that a new A2882 model number of iPhone has been spotted on the BIS website. As the report notes, this doesn't reveal which iPhone is being referenced here, however it is an altogether different number to previous models including Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13.

With that in mind and rumors afoot of a new launch next month, it seems certain this is an official reference to the next generation of iPhone.

In the wild

While Apple goes to great lengths to protect future details about its devices, or even to hide their existence altogether, seeing a device like this popup in a database ahead of a prospective launch is not abnormal, and we've seen plenty of iPhones, iPads, and Macs show up in various online records over the years ahead of release.

It comes as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts that Apple will host its iPhone 14 event on September 7 with a release date set for the following week.

The company is expected to unveil a new iPhone 14 'Max' with a 6.7-inch display but no Pro features. The iPhone 14 Pro should be a decent upgrade from the previous year with reports of a new always-on display and a new A16 processor. New cameras are also on the cards for both the front and rear modules.

It has also emerged this week that the iPhone 14 will be made in India very close to launch in China. Apple has reportedly closed the usual manufacturing gap to just two months, down from 6-9 months in previous years. If Apple does hold its event on the rumored September 7 date, we can expect invites to the event to go out next week.