iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Which should you buy?

The iPhone 14 is a great phone, but as its inevitable successor approaches, it's only likely to get cheaper as retailers slash prices to get rid of stock.

That's likely to make it even more tempting, but the iPhone 15 could do everything it does - but better. We're expecting improved cameras, the Dynamic Island, and even USB-C for the first time in iPhone history, all for $799.

Looking to pick a winner? Here's our iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 rundown.

Making prediction for iPhone 15

iPhone 14 vs 15: Features and specs

If you're already eyeing that annual upgrade, your mind is almost certainly already made up, but if you're looking to decide if the next iPhone is worth trading up from an older device, or if the current one will suit your needs just fine, we've put together this handy guide stacking the two against each other. Just keep in mind this is based on projected features and specs, as heavily rumored by leaks and ongoing news reports.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs: what the rumors are saying Specs iPhone 14 iPhone 15 Display size 14: 6.1 inches | 14 Plus: 6.7 inches 14: 6.1 inches | 14 Plus: 6.7 inches Display type OLED OLED Capacity 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Splash, water, dust resistance IP68 IP68 Chip A15 bionic chip, 6 core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core neural engine A16 bionic chip, 6 core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core neural engine Camera 12MP dual-camera system + TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, ƒ/1.5 aperture Row 6 - Cell 2 Video 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps, Action Mode Row 7 - Cell 2 Face ID Yes Yes Apple Pay Yes Yes Safety Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection Location GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou, Digital compass, WiFi, Cellular, iBeacon microlocation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou, Digital compass, WiFi, Cellular, iBeacon microlocation Video calling Yes Yes Audio calling Yes Yes Siri Yes Yes Power and battery Video playback: up to 20 hours, audio playback: up to 80 hours Row 15 - Cell 2 MagSafe Yes Yes Fast charging Yes Yes Sensors Face ID, Barometer, High dynamic range gyro, High-G accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Dual ambient light sensors Face ID, Barometer, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Operating system iOS 16 iOS 17 SIM eSIM eSIM

The iPhone 15's expected upgrades are likely to take the iPhone 14, one of the best iPhones Apple has released, and build upon it to make it even better.

Between the Dynamic Island, a better camera setup, a faster chip, and even the new USB-C charging port for iPhone 15, it's almost a full overhaul, and we'd pick the iPhone 15 for future-proofing, too.

iPhone 15 vs 14: What's new?

Here are the features you won't find on the iPhone 14 that are being rumored to arrive with the iPhone 15. We'll update this post with confirmation as as soon as we have it.

Dynamic Island

After making its debut on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year, the Dynamic Island is expected to come to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Offering a small window that moves between apps like your music player, notifications, or even Apple's Live Activities, it's a great addition that's still a little underutilized — perhaps due to it being restricted to Pro models.

It's worth noting that other Pro display features likely won't make the move to the iPhone 15. For example, you'll be able to use iOS 17's StandBy feature, but don't expect an Always-On display. We'd also be surprised if the iPhone 15 gets the higher frame rate offered by ProMotion on the Pro models, too.

Camera

The big new feature of the iPhone 15 lineup's camera is a new sensor that's coming from Sony. According to a report from Nikkei Asia, the new sensor "roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors."

"In other words, the sensors can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings, enabling a smartphone camera to clearly photograph a person's face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight."

In layman's terms, that'll essentially double the saturation of each pixel, improving underexposure and overexposure in scenarios like portrait photos.

USB-C

Finally, after years of the Lightning connector, Apple is expected to use the USB-C in the iPhone 15. That means you can use the same charger you use for your iPad, MacBook, Nintendo Switch, and anything else with that reversible input.

The Lightning connector is also slower for data transfer than USB-C Thunderbolt alternatives — though we're yet to find out if the iPhone 15 will feature USB-C in its 3 Gen 2 variant, or push for the supercharged Thunderbolt port option, with its max output of 40Gbps.

iPhone 15 vs 14: Processor and RAM

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 15 is expected to pack the same A16 Bionic Chip found in last year's iPhone 14 Pro phones, meaning better performance across the board compared to the entry iPhone 14 of last year, with improved graphics performance likely a given.

iPhone 15 vs 14: Color choice

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone 14 comes in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)Red, but we're expecting some old favorites to return with the iPhone 15.

Reports suggest that the next iPhone 15 will offer green and dark red variants, along with the more standard colors. Other devices in Apple's range, like the Apple Watch Series 9, are also rumored to get pink shades, and a matching iPhone 15 color option would make sense if that proves true.

iPhone 15 vs 14: Battery life

(Image credit: iMore)

We're yet to find out if Apple has made any battery improvements with the iPhone 15. Each year, Apple works to improve the efficiency of its chips to eke more life from the onboard power supplies. But this is always tempered against the need for new, battery-draining features — like this year's expected arrival of the Dynamic Island, for instance. As such, we'd expect battery performance to be broadly in line with the current iPhone 14 — meaning you'll be able to squeeze a day out of the phone with moderate use. We'll confirm battery performance once the new iPhone is released.

iPhone 15 vs 14: Which should you buy?

Until Apple fully reveals its iPhone 15 line-up, we'll pause to make final judgement on which handset you should buy. But some age-old rules apply even today that can help you decide how to spend your money.

An iPhone 15 will likely improve upon key specs of the iPhone 14, particularly around processor performance and camera quality. This will come at an added expense — not necessarily more than the iPhone 14 launched at, but with the knowledge that last year's phone will become cheaper once a new-and-improved model hits the market.

For future-proofing purposes, always go for the latest iPhone you can, barring any major faults with the device — you'll likely get longer software support from a brand new phone, for starters. But a year-old iPhone is STILL a great phone that'll rank up there with the very best on the market. And if you can get it for significantly cheaper than the latest model, that may well be the bargain to consider.