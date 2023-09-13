iPhone 15 Plus preorders: How to get one on release

So now we’ve seen what the iPhone 15 lineup looks like after Apple’s event — it’s time to buy one. One of the most interesting is the iPhone 15 Plus; the iPhone for people who want a big screen but don’t want to pay the money for the Pro Max. Now that we know a little more about the device, what they’re going to look like, how much they’re going to cost, and when they’re coming out, we’re left with just one big question: How can you preorder the new iPhone 15 Plus?

We already know when the new iPhone 15 Plus is going to come out — Apple has given us a September 22 date so that we know when we’ll actually be able to get our hands on one. We still have to wait for preorders to go live as well; not long to wait, though, as they go live on September 15.

There have been some big updates that have come to the new iPhones this year, and the iPhone 15 Plus has some of the most exciting. Just like the rest of its stablemates, there is a USB-C port at the bottom, which will allow for one cable to be used across your devices. They’re more powerful, too, with the A16 Bionic chip running everything underneath, and the Dynamic Island from last year's Pro phones has come along for the ride to make the phone feel more premium and up-to-date. There are new colors as well, including Pink, Green, Blue, White and Black.

Preordering iPhone 15 Plus: What you need to know

Release Date: September 22, preorders go live on September 15

September 22, preorders go live on September 15 Colors: Pink, Green, Blue, White and Black

Pink, Green, Blue, White and Black Price: Starting at $899

Starting at $899 Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

If you want the iPhone 15 Plus to come to your door as close to release date as possible, then there are a couple of routes that you can take. The first and perhaps the easiest is to go to a retail store like Apple itself or Best Buy, and buy a full-price iPhone. This will initially cost you more as you have to swallow the cost of the device, but it will save you money in the long run as you have no monthly cost for the phone.

If you’d rather pay monthly for your phone, however, then you should go for a monthly payment contract iPhone. You’ll end up paying slightly more for the iPhone overall, but it will save you money when you don’t have to pay the upfront cost. It is basically a loan you’ll be paying in order to have the phone, but you can combine the cost with your data plan for one easy payment. This is where all the deals are to be found — there are usually offers and reductions if you choose a monthly payment option.

Retail iPhone 15 Plus preorders

Want to get the iPhone payment out of the way in one big lump sum? One of these preorders is the way to go.

iPhone 15 Plus | Register interest Apple always has preorders available on its latest products, and it's often the best way to get a new one as close to the release date as possible. Make sure you grab Apple Care here as well — it can really save you money further down the line.

iPhone 15 Plus | Get notified Best Buy is a great option if you’re looking to preorder the iPhone 15 Plus. It offers expedited delivery options as well, and you can even pick your new phone up from the local store if you’d rather not be worried about whether you’ll be in for the delivery.

Contract iPhone 15 Plus preorders

You’ll pay more money in the long run with one of these iPhone 15 Plus contracts, but you’ll pay less up front. Spreading the cost of the iPhone is always a bonus as well — and you’ll often find more deals when you go the contract iPhone route.

iPhone 15 Plus | Get notified Verizon is well known for having some of the best preorder options out there, letting you save money on a new iPhone before it’s even out. Get notified when preorders go live here so that you can be one of the first.

iPhone 15 Plus | Register interest You can register your interest here, so that you can be sure that you'll know the moment that preorders go live. Remember that AT&T and other carriers will be offering some wicked trade-in deals, so make sure you're polishing that old iPhone.

Preorder Q&A

Can I trade in my old phone? You can trade in your old phone against a new iPhone — and we’d recommend that you do. In the past, there have been some massive iPhone preorder and launch deals for those who trade in their old iPhone, making sure that they not only save money but do a little for the environment when their old phone is recycled. One of the best iPhone launch deals we’ve ever seen was with Verizon last year, where you could trade in an old iPhone and get a brand-new one for free. After the iPhone event, it looks like that deal will be happening again, with Apple even commenting on it during the iPhone reveal. It's also plastered all over the iPhone product page on the Apple website: Yeah, it's happening.

How does a contract iPhone 15 Pro work? With a contract iPhone, you pay a monthly fee for your iPhone and your data plan. For example; you might be paying $50 per month for your iPhone 15 Pro, and then $30 for your data plan that gives you all your mobile internet. Together, you’ll pay $80 — that’s the amount you’ll see leave your account every month. It’s worth bearing in mind that different providers work slightly differently, so if you’re ever unsure, reach out to your chosen provider. A contract is a great way to save money on the initial purchase, but remember to take interest on the loan into consideration — you will end up paying more in the long run.

Why should you preorder? Preordering will make sure that you get your iPhone 15 Plus as close to release date as possible. You won’t be paying any extra fees or deposits for the most part, and they’re easily cancelable too — if you were already thinking of getting one anyway, it’s almost a complete no-brainer. To boot, it will even avoid those irritating shipping and stock problems that often raise their heads during big releases like iPhone launches.

iPhone 15 Plus Q&A

What colors can you get the iPhone 15 Plus in? There are five iPhone 15 Plus colors, including Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Black.

How much is the iPhone 15 Plus? The iPhone 15 Plus costs $899, and gets more expensive with every storage increase.