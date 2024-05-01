Gorgeous (PRODUCT)RED mid-season iPhone 15 revamp teased as attentions turn to iPhone 16, 16 Pro

There are plenty of different iPhone 15 colors for you to choose from, but the lack of any (PRODUCT)RED version took many by surprise when the phone was announced back in September of last year. It was a strange decision at the time, but it did leave some of us wondering whether a mid-season refresh was in the offing. As the months went on, hopes started to fade. But now they're back with a bang.

That's after the (RED) account on the X social network shared what appears to be a photo of a (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 15, complete with that familiar blood-red finish that makes those kinds of finishes so popular.

Apple is yet to confirm anything of course, but the company has form for releasing new iPhone colors in the middle of a cycle. With all of the talk about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro right now, it's a good way to drum up interest ... and sales.

It's coming back?

The (RED) X post doesn't give anything away other than a photo with the text "Have an Apple before your donut". It doesn't leave too much to the imagination and there's always the chance that this is just an iPhone 14 in the famous red finish. But with that iPhone now no longer the best iPhone, why bother?

Apple refreshed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models mid-season while the yellow iPhone 14 arrived in March of last year. That makes a May release of the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 15 seem a little late, but who are we to argue?

Apple is set to hold an event on May 7, likely to announce new OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air 6 models. That also seems like a great time to show off a new iPhone color too, right?

