Gorgeous (PRODUCT)RED mid-season iPhone 15 revamp teased as attentions turn to iPhone 16, 16 Pro
It's very red.
There are plenty of different iPhone 15 colors for you to choose from, but the lack of any (PRODUCT)RED version took many by surprise when the phone was announced back in September of last year. It was a strange decision at the time, but it did leave some of us wondering whether a mid-season refresh was in the offing. As the months went on, hopes started to fade. But now they're back with a bang.
That's after the (RED) account on the X social network shared what appears to be a photo of a (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 15, complete with that familiar blood-red finish that makes those kinds of finishes so popular.
Apple is yet to confirm anything of course, but the company has form for releasing new iPhone colors in the middle of a cycle. With all of the talk about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro right now, it's a good way to drum up interest ... and sales.
It's coming back?
The (RED) X post doesn't give anything away other than a photo with the text "Have an Apple before your donut". It doesn't leave too much to the imagination and there's always the chance that this is just an iPhone 14 in the famous red finish. But with that iPhone now no longer the best iPhone, why bother?
Apple refreshed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models mid-season while the yellow iPhone 14 arrived in March of last year. That makes a May release of the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 15 seem a little late, but who are we to argue?
Apple is set to hold an event on May 7, likely to announce new OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air 6 models. That also seems like a great time to show off a new iPhone color too, right?
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.