Get an iPhone 15 Plus for free at Verizon — but hurry up, offer ends on Sunday
Get an iPhone for nothing.
What’s better than a cheap iPhone? A free iPhone, that’s what! This iPhone deal at Verizon grabs you an iPhone 15 Plus for free when you take out a new line with the carrier for an almost $900 saving.
There are a couple of caveats that you’ll have to remember (you can only get the deal on a paid monthly device, it needs to be on a new line, and you have to choose one of the Unlimited data plans), but this is one of the best deals around on the larger iPhone.
iPhone 15 Plus for free
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100048246-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-15-plus/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">iPhone 15 Plus free at Verizon with select Unlimited data plans
This is currently the cheapest way to get an iPhone 15 Plus at the moment, and you won’t be able to get the deal after Sunday, March 31, so you’d better get a shift on. Remember that you won’t get the phone for free with cheaper data plans, so if your iPhone isn’t free by the time you get to the checkout, that could be the issue.
The iPhone 15 Plus is the bigger brother of the iPhone 15, sporting a larger 6.7-inch Retina display. Otherwise, it remains much the same as the smaller best iPhone, with an A16 Bionic chip running iOS 17, a double camera array, and a USB-C port on the bottom.
The best iPhone 15 deals are always tricky to come by, but this one is currently the cheapest way to get an iPhone 15 Plus in your pocket. The deal ends on Sunday, mind you, so you don’t have long to grab yourself a new phone for nothing (well, for the price of the data plan at least.)
Don’t forget to pick up one of the best iPhone 15 Plus cases when it arrives, so that you can keep that big slab of glass and aluminum in one piece for longer.
