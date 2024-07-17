You're not getting the most out of your iPhone 15 or 15 Pro if you're not using these USB-C accessories — still on sale for Prime Day

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones I've ever owned. It's not just because of the fantastic camera, Action button, and great battery life — it's mainly down to the USB-C port. This replaced the Lightning port, something that had been in iPhones since 2012 with the iPhone 5.

The USB-C port isn't just an easier way for me to share a USB-C cable between my iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Steam Deck. Instead, the port greatly expands how I can use a bunch of USB-C accessories with my iPhone 15 Pro Max straight away.

Whether it's with an SSD drive or a microphone, the USB-C port has unlocked plenty of new ways to use the iPhone. Incidentally, there are plenty of USB-C accessory deals to take advantage of in the Amazon Prime Day sales before the event winds up for another year.

FiiO Q3-MQA DAC Adapter | $139.99 $82.99 at Amazon Not only will this result in some excellent sound for wired headphones, but this DAC adapter also acts as a 1800mAh battery, so I can charge my iPhone as I’m listening to the Spiceworld album once more.

Elgato Wave:3 Microphone | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon As I podcast every fortnight, I need a good microphone to record my side of the audio when chatting with a guest. With $50 off the Elgato Wave:3, I can plug this into my iPhone 15 Pro Max and record my voice into the Voice Notes app if I'm unable to use my Mac.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD | $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon One can never have enough external storage. I should know, as I have a bunch of external hard drives for my Mac. Yet this portable SSD is perfect for my iPhone to store a bunch of videos I’ll have taken with its camera, and due to its design, fits perfectly into my pocket. When you consider that one minute of a 4K ProRes file takes up around 6GB, this could be a great way to offload those videos. For $70 off, it’s a fantastic deal for its size, both physically and for its storage.

Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon At 20% off for Prime Day, this dock is perfect for extending my iPhone’s USB-C port to the extreme. From plugging in my external hard drives to connecting my iPhone to the dock’s Ethernet cable for wired internet, it could be perfect for those just-in-case scenarios. Think of it as a Swiss Army knife for your iPhone 15.

For years, I had been hoping for a USB-C port to replace the Lightning port on iPhones, and in 2023, my wish was granted. Admittedly, it's mainly why I upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

These accessories showcase how they can expand the capabilities of the iPhone 15 series. But hurry! There are only a few hours left to go for Prime Day, so these offers may vanish very soon.