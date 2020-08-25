What you need to know
- It's not just you, Slack is down right now.
- The platform says it has isolated a problem sending messages and files in Europe.
- It is looking into the issue and will update us all soon.
Update, August 25 (12:39 PM GMT+1): Slack is officially back.
Update, August 25 (12:21 PM GMT+1): It looks like Slack might be working again.
Messaging platform Slack says it is looking into issues with messaging and sending files in Europe this morning.
According to the Slack Status page:
Some people may be having an issue with Slack. We're currently investigating and will have more information shortly. Thank you for your patience.
Aug 25, 11:09 AM GMT+1
At 12:01 PM GTM+1 Slack stated:
We've isolated the problems with sending messages and files to users in Europe. We'll be back with an update in 30 minutes.
When users in Europe try to send messages they are simply me with the following:
"Slack couldn't send this message"
There has also been a sharp spike in reports that Slack isn't working over on Downdetector.
Update, August 25 (12:21 PM GMT+1) — Back in Slack?
Following a brief outage this morning, it looks like Slack might be back up and running again, as messages now seem to be going through. There has been no official update from Slack, however. Let us know if you are still experiencing issues!
Update, August 25 (12:39 PM GMT+1) — Now official.
Slack has issued the following update: "Customers affected by issues with files and messages should no longer be having trouble. Apologies for the disruption to your day and thank you for your patience."
