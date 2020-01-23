Jamf has announced that its logins and credentials tool, Jamf Connect, is being integrated into its Jamf Pro Software.

In a press release it stated:

Jamf, the standard for Apple in the enterprise, announced that Jamf Connect can now be directly configured in Jamf Pro, combining the powerful IT workflows of Jamf Pro and the streamlined Mac authentication and identity management capabilities of Jamf Connect into one integrated experience. "A recent global survey showed that 31% of issues experienced by Mac users were login and credential issues - so a fairly sizable hurdle throughout a user's experience," said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. "Jamf Connect was created to solve these issues. By making Jamf Connect configurations available in the Jamf Pro interface, the number of steps to deploy or edit a Jamf Connect configuration are reduced, making setup and management much easier. This integration is a powerful step in how we continue to innovate in helping our customers succeed with Apple in the enterprise."

The integration is designed to improve automated enrollment and password syncing, with seamless handoffs between Pro and Connect. It will also allow admins to easily access new Jamf Connect features on release without having to access Jamf Connect separately. Finally, it means that FileVault will immediately encrypt user computers without the need to log in and out. One Jamf user, Henry Stamerjohann of Zentral Pro services said:

"This integration shows that Jamf is investing in bringing Jamf Pro and Jamf Connect together from a product standpoint. The blending of the two products is great to see... With a shorter amount of steps to address the enrollment process, Jamf is doing this in the best way."

Jamf has over 35,000 customers ranging from business, schools and government organizations in more than 150, who leverage its software to automate Apple device management.