Device management firm Jamf has confirmed that it already supports Apple's latest software, with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 all released yesterday. Apple gave everyone, including Jamf, just 24 hours of notice before the updates landed.

While we all knew that Apple would be launching the updates within days, nobody expected them to be made available to the public within hours. But that's exactly what happened, leaving developers with almost no time to get everything ready. Jamf was able to get its ducks in a row just in time, though.

"Jamf is proud to have offered same-day support for Apple's latest operating systems over the years. Whether a customer wants to immediately adopt new OS features or has needs to assess updates before deployment, Jamf's commitment to compatibility and key feature support helps customers advance the world-class Apple experience that end users expect," said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. "This year, Apple has made important updates in user provisioning, powerful enterprise workflows, and ensuring security while upholding user privacy, and we're excited about what these advancements mean for IT and the end users that rely on Apple's platforms."

Jamf has also confirmed that it will support macOS 11 Big Sur as and when that update is made available. Apple hasn't yet confirmed when that will happen and developers haven't been provided with the golden master (GM) release yet, either.