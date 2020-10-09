What you need to know
- iOS 14 icon packs are pretty huge right now.
- People are really into their Jordan sneakers.
- So a Jordan sneaker icon pack is a win-win!
You'd need to be living under a rock to miss the iOS 14 customization world exploding of late. People are going crazy for some, frankly, middling icon packs so they can make their iPhones as personal as possible. But some – and only some – icon packs rise above the rest. Some fly like Michael Jordan, you could say. Like the Jordan Sneaker Icon Pack for iOS 14.
It's a mouthful, but it's also an excellent icon pack for those of us who love our sneakers, specifically our Jordans
With more than 150 individual icons and sets for dark and light mode, this is the icon set for sneakerheads.
With the Jordan Sneaker Icon Pack, you can turn your iPhone/iPad home screen into the hype sneaker wall of your dreams. Each icon pack comes complete with:
- 150+ high-quality, hand-illustrated icons by Vectored Soles
- Icon sets in dark mode, light mode, and colorful themes
- Ultra high-quality icons optimized for all iPhone & iPad screens
So, which Jordans do you get to slap all over your Home screen? Only the very best, of course.
This iOS 14 app icon pack lets you lay out classic Jordan silhouettes in over 40 different colorways. Choose from Jordan 1, Jordan 3, Jordan 4, Jordan 5, Jordan 6, and Jordan 11. Mix and match your icons and create the sneaker collection you've always wanted – without paying resell.
I'm going to be rocking these icons as soon as I've finished writing this. You can, too. The Jordan Sneaker Icon Pack for iOS 14 can be had for just $10 if you're quick. The normal price is a still-reasonable $15. We have a guide that explains how to use your new icons, too.
