In the last two segments, we created variables, created counters and read text from a file. Now we're going to create a macro that uses everything we just created to send an email out to a group of users and automatically create a subject with an incremented sequential number.

As noted previously, I use something similar to this to send messages to actors and production staff when I'm stage managing plays. Feel free to change the specifics here to do something more suitable for you.

The Setup

In order to make this macro work properly, we need to make sure a few things are in place:

We need to create a keyboard shortcut for the macro

The Mail app needs to be open

The Mail app needs to be ready to create a new email message

To do this we'll use some Actions we've used in the past and some Actions that will be new to us.

Create a new macro in your iMore Macros group called "Email Cast & Crew" In the Triggered by any of the following: section, click the "+" button and enter ",ecc ", which is: comma-e-c-c-space Make sure the checkbox that says Simulate 5 deletes before executing is selected

What you see should look like this: