The Communication Limits feature was released in iOS 13.3, allowing parents to prevent their kids from talking to anyone not in their contact list. According to a new report by CNBC, there is a bug that is allowing kids to bypass that parental control.

The outlet found that if an unknown number sends a text message to a child's device that has the feature turned on, the child is still given a prompt to add the number to their address book, if the contacts are not stored in iCloud by default. This would then allow the child to send messages, call, or FaceTime with the unknown number without the knowledge of the parent. If Communication Limits was working correctly, the parent would have to enter a PIN to allow the child to add the number to the address book.

Kids are also able to get around this parental control if they have an Apple Watch paired to the iPhone. They are still able to use Siri to call or text any number regardless of if it is in their address book, even if the Communication Limits feature is turned on.

Apple has responded to the CNBC report, saying that a permanent fix to this bug will be coming in a future software release.