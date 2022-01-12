Kirby And The Forgotten Land Running From DogsSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land was announced during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct.
  • The game showcases Kirby in a 3D environment for the first time since Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards on the Nintendo 64.
  • The newest instalment releases on March 25, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was seen as one of the highlights of the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, with a vibrant art style and 3D environments set in a seemingly post-apocalyptic world. Though there was an extensive trailer shown, fans were begging for more.

Nintendo finally revealed more gameplay in the newest trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. You can watch the new trailer below.

In the trailer, players can see new environments and examples of Kirby's signature Copy Abilities, such as a Dig ability that can be used to encircle enemies to defeat them. It looks like co-op multiplayer will also be available, where Player 2 can play as a Waddle Dee alongside the pink puffball. Unfortunately, there was no mention of whether both online and local multiplayer co-op will be supported. We'll be sure to keep you updated on any new information as it releases.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on the Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022.

