Our favorite pink puffball is getting a brand new game on Nintendo Switch shortly. It looks like this could be a more substantial adventure than several of the Kirby sidescrollers that have come to the hybrid system recently. It seems like it's shaping up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Are you excited to play the game? Here's everything you want to know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Announcement video

During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, we got our first real look at the upcoming Kirby game. If you're interested, you can watch the video here. Kirby and the Forgotten Land Plot

The trailer shows Kirby washing up onshore. He then wanders around the abandoned remains of some civilization. Tall buildings are overgrown with plant life, rust overtakes an amusement park, and there's absolutely no one in the mall except for enemies. With this being the case, Kirby is likely on some mission to look into what happened to these abandoned locations. Is this an open-world Kirby game?

It looks like Kirby and the Forgotten Land does have more open exploration than previous sidescrolling Kirby games. From what we've seen so far, the game could be somewhat similar to Super Mario Odyssey, where you'll be able to use Kirby's classic platforming abilities but in far less confined locations. Still, there are definitely guided pathways that don't let Kirby stray too far. We'll keep our ears to the ground and dig up more information as soon as possible. Who's the developer?

HAL Laboratories has been the primary developer for Kirby from the very beginning and is the studio behind the Forgotten Land. With this being the case, we can expect great things and know that they will handle the characters correctly. Kirby and the Forgotten Land Copy Abilities

Kirby's iconic move is sucking in his enemies and copying their powers. In the trailer, we see Kirby do a number of these trademark Copy Abilities, including:

Copy Ability What it does Sword Kirby Kirby takes on a Link-like appearance complete with green pointed hat and a sword. He can slash away at his enemies or perform a spin attack. Cutter Kirby Kirby throws a boomerang-like weapon that slices through enemies before coming back to him. Needle Kirby Several spikes extend from Kirby hurting enemies that get in his way as he moves around. Fire Kirby Kirby can shoot fireballs from his mouth and cloak himself in protective fire when running. Ice Kirby Kirby's breath freezes enemies in place and allows him to create protective blizzards that encircle him. Bomb Kirby Kirby chucks bombs at his enemies from a distance to blow them away. Hammer Kirby Kirby holds a massive hammer that he can slam down on enemies or buttons he encounters. Unknown Kirby has a hat with a drill on his head. This is either a new Copy Ability or Drill Kirby with a new look. He can drill underground using it. Unknown Kirby wears a helmet with a Star on it and holds a horn that shoots Stars at enemies. Unknown Kirby wears a hat with a jewel in front and a star on top. After gathering energy, he releases waves that destroy enemies and terrain around him in a huge explosion.

Is there multiplayer?

Yes! Kirby and the Forgotten Lands offers local co-op. Player 1 takes control of Kirby while Player 2 commands Bandana Waddle Dee. Together, you and a friend can take on enemies, collect Stars, and make your way through this adventure. Will it work with amiibo?

There are seven different Kirby amiibo from the Kirby amiibo line and the Super Smash Bros. amiibo line. These days it's kind of a toss-up for if a Switch game will have amiibo scanning features or not. At this time, amiibo scanning is neither confirmed nor denied for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. We'll update you when we learn more.

You can play Kirby and the Forgotten Land when it releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 25. It sells for $60, and preorders are currently available.