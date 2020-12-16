Kiwi, a popular Mac app that brings Gmail and G Suite to the desktop, has announced that the software will be 50% off a limited time. The company says that the holiday offer will be good until the first week of January 2021.

The software, which has consumer and business focuses alike, allows you to bring apps like Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, and more out of the browser and into a fully-fledged desktop app on your Mac.

Kiwi enhances Gmail and makes Google Apps like Docs, Sheets and Slides work together seamlessly like a full-featured desktop office productivity suite.

Kiwi does offer a lite version of its Mac app but it is limited in features and only covers two accounts. Upgrading to the full version, which includes support for six accounts and more features like the popular "Focus Filtered Inbox," will now only cost users $14.99 per year (usually $29.99 per year). The business version, which allows you to bring G Suite in its entirety onto your Mac, is now just $42 per year per user (usually $84 per year). Businesses also can try out a 15-day trial in order to know if its a good fit.