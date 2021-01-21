Water is the source of life, and access to clean water with the best filtered water bottles all of the time is essential to our health and survival. If you've ever been sick from drinking water that wasn't clean, chances are good that you never want to repeat the experience. If you're one of the lucky ones that has never been ill from drinking dirty water, trust me, you'll want to keep it that way. Sometimes it's difficult to drink clean water on-the-go, or while traveling or camping, which is why UVC purifying water bottles were created (thank goodness). I tried the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle and this bottle is a gem. It uses UVC light to purify your water efficiently and effectively. It's convenient and perfect for travel, camping, or keeping on your bedside table so you don't have to run to the Brita in the middle of the night. It features six beautiful colors, two cleaning modes, and is eco-friendly and sustainable. Give yourself the gift of pure water anytime, anywhere with the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle Bottom line: A clean and easy way to purify your water on-the-go. The Kiyo is sustaniable, effective, and perfect for travel. The Good Kills 99.99% of bacteria

Efficient and effective

Sustainable

Perfect for travel

Easy to use

Two cleaning modes The Bad Pricey

No self-cleaning mode

Hand wash only

Cap is not waterproof $85 at Monos

Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle review: What I like

I love that the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle cleans water quickly and efficiently on-the-go. It's convenient, easy to use, and perfect for travel. Kiyo uses UVC technology to purify drinking water, eradicating up to 99.99% of bacteria (hooray). I'm big on saving the planet and reducing my carbon footprint whenever and wherever I can. Kiyo enables me to ditch wasteful plastic water bottles, making it sustainable and eco-friendly. I have pristine water at my fingertips anytime, anywhere, and that's a beautiful thing. The Kiyo is the perfect traveling, camping, and adventure companion. If you love to travel, camp out, and go on adventures, and the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle is the perfect companion. Sometimes, it's difficult to ensure our drinking water is pure unless it comes from a plastic bottle, especially in the midst of the pandemic. With Kiyo, you'll have peace of mind knowing that the water you're drinking is squeaky clean with the swipe of a finger. Before using your Kiyo, remove the cap and set it aside. Wash the bottle with soap and warm water. You must charge the UVC cap before it can start purifying. There's a small charging port on the side of the cap. The Monos emblem on top of the bottle will glow red when your Kiyo is plugged in and charging and will turn off when it's fully charged. If the UVC cap battery is low, the Monos emblem will blink red.

The Kiyo features two, easy-to-use modes - Quick Clean and Deep Clean. The Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle features two, easy-to-use cleaning modes. Swipe or tap the Monos emblem on the top of the bottle once for a quick clean, and twice for a deep clean. The Monos sensor on the top of the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle is very sensitive. When I first opened this, I thought you had to press firmly on it like a button for it to start the cleaning process. I was wrong. It only requires the softest of taps or a gentle swipe. The Monos emblem will glow blue when it's in Quick Clean mode, and the purification process takes one minute total. It's recommended that you use Quick Clean mode if you're getting water from a trusted, portable source. For extra purification and peace of mind, use Deep Clean mode. The Monos emblem will glow green when it's deep cleaning, and that purification process takes a total of three minutes. Give your bottle a few gentle shakes while purifying to ensure even cleaning. Monos, the manufacturer, recommends that you give the Kiyo bottle a few gentle shakes while your water is being purified to ensure it's all cleaned evenly by the UVC light. When the Monos emblem light turns off, the purification cycle is complete, and you can enjoy delicious, clean water. The Kiyo purified water tastes great! Very similar to the Brita purified drinking water I enjoy at home. The Kiyo has been a godsend while flying. I can pull water from the drinking fountain or the sink in the restroom, and rest assured knowing I can purify it and drink it safely on the plane. I haven't had the opportunity yet, but the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle is a definite must have on trips or adventures where I don't have easy access to clean drinking water. One of my favorite things to do with my Kiyo is keep it on my bedside table at night. I get really dehydrated when I sleep and often wake up for drinks of water. Kiyo has enabled me to avoid making frequent, groggy trips to the kitchen for purified water in the middle of the night. Instead, I fill it up from my en suite bathroom sink and do a quick clean. It's easy to get fresh tasting water right way, so I can get back to dreamland quickly. Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle review: What I don't like

The Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle is pricey, but you're paying for the designer name and the zen-like aesthetic. The Kiyo bottle comes in six gorgeous colors: Castle Rock, Graphite, Blue Hour, Salt Spring (the one I have), Meadow, and Tuscan Sun. A note from the designer says, "with gentle curves and a stone-like texture, the design of Kiyo is reminiscent of smooth pebbles from a riverbed – their edges softened over time by the flow of rushing water." It really is lovely and soothing to look at. There's no automatic self-cleaning mode. Unlike some of Kiyo's top competitors, it does not have an automatic self-cleaning mode. However, the UVC sanitation process can take place when the bottle is empty which seems like exactly the same thing to me – sans the automatic bit. If you want to UVC clean your empty bottle, simply tap or swipe the Monos emblem on the cap once for a quick clean, or twice for a deep clean. Keep in mind that the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle cannot go in the dishwasher; not even the base. All parts must be gently cleaned by hand with warm water and soap. Also, the UVC cap is splash proof, but cannot be completely submerged underwater, so clean carefully. The charging port always must be closed while cleaning. The competition

UVBrite Self-cleaning Water-purifying Bottle Like the Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle, the UVBrite Self-cleaning Water-purifying Bottle is outfitted with a UVC cap to purify your water and reduce microbes up to 99.99%. It's equipped with a safety lock to prevent accidental exposure to UVC light and this light cannot be activated once the cap is removed. It's made of food-grade, stainless steel making it durable for long-term use. It features two sterilizing modes like the Kiyo. Pressing the touch sensor once activates normal sterilizing mode and twice activates blitz mode. Unlike the Kiyo, it also has an intelligent self-cleaning function which switches on every six hours to ensure that the bottle is always sanitized. This bottle is much less expensive than the Kiyo, but it's not as aesthetically pleasing. It comes in two basic colors: black and cyan.

CrazyCap 2.0 UV Water Purifier This UVC sterilizing water bottle also features a UVC cap to purify your water chemically free. It also has a convenient self-cleaning feature that activates every four hours to stop bacteria and mold from breeding to keep your bottle mold free and odorless. It features two cleaning modes, two taps for a quick clean that will purify your water in 60 seconds, and five taps to completely purify your water in two minutes. It's crafted of stainless steel with a vacuum, double-walled construction. It will keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. This bottle comes in four colors, but I prefer the aesthetic of the Kiyo. I also don't like that you have to tap it five times for blitz cleaning mode. Why five? I prefer the simplicity of Kiyo. Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle review: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You want an effective, efficient way to clean your water on-the-go The Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle removes 99.99% of bacteria from your water quickly and efficently. It features two cleaning modes: Quick Clean takes 60 seconds and Deep Clean takes three minutes. You want something sustainable The Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle can clean water anytime, anywhere — removing the need for wasteful, plastic water bottles. You love to adventure and travel The Kiyo is the perfect adventure and travel companion. It provides access to pristine, pure drinking water wherever you are. You should not buy this if ... You're looking for a budget option The Kiyo is pricey. You're paying for a designer brand and a lovely aesthetic. You want an automatic self-cleaning mode The Kiyo does not have an automatic self-cleaning mode. You can UVC clean the empty bottle with the tap or swipe of a finger however, it just won't clean automatically. You want something dishwasher safe The Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle is hand wash only. 4 out of 5 The Kiyo Purifying Water Bottle is an aesthetically beautiful, UVC purifying, sustainable water bottle. It provides fast, clean water on-the-go. It's a convenient companion while traveling, camping, adventuring, or simply hanging out at home. It features two cleaning modes: Quick Clean (60 seconds) and Deep Clean (three minutes) and will kill 99.99% of bacteria for pristine water at your fingertips wherever you are. It is pricey, but the convenience and aesthetic of this product make it worth it. Also, keep in mind that it must be gently washed by hand and to never submerge the UVC cap underwater.