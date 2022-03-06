Best Waterproof Photo Cases for iPhone iMore 2022

Why stick to shooting on land when you can get some amazing photographs underwater with your iPhone with the best waterproof iPhone cases? Yes, the newer iPhones are water-resistant, but for deep-water shooting, you'll want more protection. Here are the best waterproof iPhone cases in various sizes for underwater photography, allowing you to take your photography to the next level.

The best waterproof iPhone cases to dive deep and shoot like a pro

Newer iPhones like the iPhone 13 may be more water-resistant, allowing you to take just about any of the best iPhone 13 cases on your watery adventures. But there are always ways to shoot deeper and make those watery snapshots absolute perfection. Now, these specific cases can take you — and your iPhone — out of your comfort zone and into the deep blue.

The key to underwater photography is making sure that your camera lens is clear of any obstructions and keeping your shutter buttons (whether you're using the screen or the volume button) easily accessible and working well. Don't compromise on waterproof, however. When you're swimming with the fishes, don't assume you'll keep your iPhone within the time and depth that is recommended for the iPhone X series' IP67 rating (up to 30 minutes for a depth of up to 1.5 meters) or the iPhone 11 and 12 series' IP68 rating (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes). The iPhone 13 series has a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). That's why a waterproof case is essential if you plan to take your photography deeper for longer.

Catalyst's Waterproof iPhone Case is perfect for underwater photography because its machined buttons make it easy to press the volume buttons. Plus, the specially designed touch capacitive screen ensures that you can use all of your iPhone's on-screen controls.

The Yogre Diving Case is also a great option, especially because it fits various iPhone models, so you won't need to replace it every time you buy a new iPhone. Since it's rated for a depth of 50 feet, you can really take it with you on your deep underwater adventures. The standard tripod screw on the bottom gives you more photography options.