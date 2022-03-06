Best Waterproof Photo Cases for iPhone iMore 2022
Why stick to shooting on land when you can get some amazing photographs underwater with your iPhone with the best waterproof iPhone cases? Yes, the newer iPhones are water-resistant, but for deep-water shooting, you'll want more protection. Here are the best waterproof iPhone cases in various sizes for underwater photography, allowing you to take your photography to the next level.
- Durable: Catalyst 33ft Waterproof Case Designed for iPhone
- Sleek: The Spidercase Waterproof Case
- GoPro-compatible: ProShot Waterproof iPhone case
- Keep it simple: Vansky Waterproof dry bag
- Protective: Yogre Diving Case for iPhone
- Stylish: LifeProof FRĒ Series Waterproof case for iPhone
Durable: Catalyst 33ft Waterproof Case Designed for iPhoneStaff Pick
The Catalyst Waterproof Case is one of the best waterproof iPhone cases for photography and other adventures in the sea. It's super slim and sleek for a protective, waterproof case, but it can withstand up to 33 feet of underwater protection and 6.6 feet of impact protection, too. Though the case has 360-degree protection, you still get easy access to all buttons and ports. You'll find several different iPhone models available.
Sleek: The Spidercase Waterproof Case
This IP68-certified waterproof, rugged case has a built-in screen protector. It's waterproof up to 6.6 feet/two meters underwater for 30 minutes. It's shockproof, too, exceeding Military Standard 810G-516 to withstand drops from 6.6 feet/two meters.
GoPro-compatible: ProShot Waterproof iPhone case
The ProShot Waterproof iPhone case is a deep-diving iPhone photography case that allows you to capture stunning photography and video up to 50 feet deep. It comes with a floating hand grip and a GoPro mount. You can connect it to various handles and attachments for easy and creative shooting no matter how deep you dive. This case comes in several different iPhone models.
Keep it simple: Vansky Waterproof dry bag
Designed from a premium grade TPU, the Vansky dry bag can handle a ton of wet conditions — whether that's jogging in the rain or playing by the pool. It's also great for snapping photos and videos underwater. The thin layer that protects your iPhone is clear enough to allow distortion-free photos. Meanwhile, the armband and wrist strap make a decent grip for holding your iPhone underwater. One size fits most models.
Protective: Yogre Diving Case for iPhone
Get 360-degree protection with this case that's rated for use in water up to 50 feet deep for 60 minutes without leaks. This single case is compatible with many iPhone models, including the iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPhone 13 mini. It has an M6 screw on the bottom, so you can attach it to a tripod or selfie stick.
Stylish: LifeProof FRĒ Series Waterproof case for iPhone
Lifeproof your iPhone with the LifeProof FRĒ SERIES Waterproof case, and you'll be able to capture underwater memories with the click of a button. This water and snowproof case can be fully submerged in two meters of water for up to an hour. It's perfect for filming a romp at the beach with friends, an underwater adventure on vacation, or even you and your siblings doing handstands at your pool.
The best waterproof iPhone cases to dive deep and shoot like a pro
Newer iPhones like the iPhone 13 may be more water-resistant, allowing you to take just about any of the best iPhone 13 cases on your watery adventures. But there are always ways to shoot deeper and make those watery snapshots absolute perfection. Now, these specific cases can take you — and your iPhone — out of your comfort zone and into the deep blue.
The key to underwater photography is making sure that your camera lens is clear of any obstructions and keeping your shutter buttons (whether you're using the screen or the volume button) easily accessible and working well. Don't compromise on waterproof, however. When you're swimming with the fishes, don't assume you'll keep your iPhone within the time and depth that is recommended for the iPhone X series' IP67 rating (up to 30 minutes for a depth of up to 1.5 meters) or the iPhone 11 and 12 series' IP68 rating (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes). The iPhone 13 series has a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). That's why a waterproof case is essential if you plan to take your photography deeper for longer.
Catalyst's Waterproof iPhone Case is perfect for underwater photography because its machined buttons make it easy to press the volume buttons. Plus, the specially designed touch capacitive screen ensures that you can use all of your iPhone's on-screen controls.
The Yogre Diving Case is also a great option, especially because it fits various iPhone models, so you won't need to replace it every time you buy a new iPhone. Since it's rated for a depth of 50 feet, you can really take it with you on your deep underwater adventures. The standard tripod screw on the bottom gives you more photography options.
